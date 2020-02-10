The best comic book covers of the week – February 10 2019

Nothing can stop the Juggernaut! He may have been redirected, tricked and heckin’ bamboozled over the years, but the force of nature that Cain Marko represents is still one of a nigh unbeatable menace who has gone toe to toe with the heaviest hitters in the Marvel Universe. So where does the Juggernaut fit into the new status quo introduced in Dawn of X?

While he’s not a mutant (He is instead empowered by the Crimson Gem of Cytorrak and did recently receive a massive power-up from the god himself), Marko won’t be setting foot on Krakoa anytime soon. He’s still an X-Men problem though, and one that writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney look to answer in an upcoming mini series as the Juggernaut struggles to find a place form himself in a brave new world where mutants have gotten everything that they could ever want.

“That basically instigates the entire story. Having been X and lost, what does Cain become now?” Nicieza explained to IGN.

After years of back and forth and madness and sadness, he had become a member in good standing of the X-Men, and then while he’s away dancing in Limbo, mutantkind gets everything they could have ever hoped for… and Cain can’t be a part of that. How he reacts to that rejection becomes the exploration of who he is going to become without the one thing that – for good and bad – has defined him for most of his life.

The new series kicks off later this year. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week

The Flash #88 by Michael Golden

The Amazing Spider-Man #39 by Patrick Gleason

The Immortal Hulk #31 by Alex Ross

Superman #20 by Bryan Hitch

Catwoman #20 by Joelle Jones

Savage Avengers #10 by Valerio Giangiordano

The Batman’s Grave #5 by JeeHyung Lee

Hawkman #21 by Gerardo Zaffino

Ascender #9 by Dustin Nguyen

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy #6 by Mark Brooks

Dr. Strange #3 by Kev Walker

Go Go Power Rangers #29 by Fancesco Mortarino

Hawkeye: Freefall #3 by Kim Jacinto

Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. #1 by Lee Weeks

The Green Lantern Season Two #1 by Liam Sharp

Morbius #4 by Skan

Aero #8 by Keng

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey #1 by Amanda Conner

Sonic the Hedgehog #25 by Tyson Heese

Ronin Island #10 by Ethan Young

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #2 by Sana Takeda

Nebula #1 by Jen Bartel

Bloodshot #6 by Miguel Sepulveda

Spirits of Ghost Rider: Mother of Demons #1 by Stephanie Hans

Rai #4 by Kael Ngu

Alienated #1 by Christian Wildgoose

Stranger Things: Into the Fire #2 by Claire Roe

Ghosted in L.A. #8 by Siobhan Keenan

Aliens Vs. Predator: Thicker Than Blood #3 by Chun Lo

Tartarus #1 by Jack T. Cole

Vampirella / Red Sonja #6 by Leonardo Romero

Postal: Deliverance #7 by Rafael Ienco

2000 AD #2168 by Joel Carpenter

Blackwood: The Mourning After #1 by Andy Fish

Transformers: 100-Page Giant: Power of the Predacons #1 by Dan Figueroa

