The best comic book covers of the week – February 10 2019

Nothing can stop the Juggernaut! He may have been redirected, tricked and heckin’ bamboozled over the years, but the force of nature that Cain Marko represents is still one of a nigh unbeatable menace who has gone toe to toe with the heaviest hitters in the Marvel Universe. So where does the Juggernaut fit into the new status quo introduced in Dawn of X?
While he’s not a mutant (He is instead empowered by the Crimson Gem of Cytorrak and did recently receive a massive power-up from the god himself), Marko won’t be setting foot on Krakoa anytime soon. He’s still an X-Men problem though, and one that writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney look to answer in an upcoming mini series as the Juggernaut struggles to find a place form himself in a brave new world where mutants have gotten everything that they could ever want.
“That basically instigates the entire story. Having been X and lost, what does Cain become now?” Nicieza explained to IGN.
After years of back and forth and madness and sadness, he had become a member in good standing of the X-Men, and then while he’s away dancing in Limbo, mutantkind gets everything they could have ever hoped for… and Cain can’t be a part of that. How he reacts to that rejection becomes the exploration of who he is going to become without the one thing that – for good and bad – has defined him for most of his life.
The new series kicks off later this year. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!
Comic book covers of the week
- The Flash #88 by Michael Golden
- The Amazing Spider-Man #39 by Patrick Gleason
- The Immortal Hulk #31 by Alex Ross
- Superman #20 by Bryan Hitch
- Catwoman #20 by Joelle Jones
- Savage Avengers #10 by Valerio Giangiordano
- The Batman’s Grave #5 by JeeHyung Lee
- Hawkman #21 by Gerardo Zaffino
- Ascender #9 by Dustin Nguyen
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy #6 by Mark Brooks
- Dr. Strange #3 by Kev Walker
- Go Go Power Rangers #29 by Fancesco Mortarino
- Hawkeye: Freefall #3 by Kim Jacinto
- Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. #1 by Lee Weeks
- The Green Lantern Season Two #1 by Liam Sharp
- Morbius #4 by Skan
- Aero #8 by Keng
- Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey #1 by Amanda Conner
- Sonic the Hedgehog #25 by Tyson Heese
- Ronin Island #10 by Ethan Young
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #2 by Sana Takeda
- Nebula #1 by Jen Bartel
- Bloodshot #6 by Miguel Sepulveda
- Spirits of Ghost Rider: Mother of Demons #1 by Stephanie Hans
- Rai #4 by Kael Ngu
- Alienated #1 by Christian Wildgoose
- Stranger Things: Into the Fire #2 by Claire Roe
- Ghosted in L.A. #8 by Siobhan Keenan
- Aliens Vs. Predator: Thicker Than Blood #3 by Chun Lo
- Tartarus #1 by Jack T. Cole
- Vampirella / Red Sonja #6 by Leonardo Romero
- Postal: Deliverance #7 by Rafael Ienco
- 2000 AD #2168 by Joel Carpenter
- Blackwood: The Mourning After #1 by Andy Fish
- Transformers: 100-Page Giant: Power of the Predacons #1 by Dan Figueroa
Last Updated: February 10, 2020