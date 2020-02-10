Images from Morbius reshoot reveal closer tie-in with Marvel Cinematic Universe

Late last year Marvel fans were in an uproar when it appeared Sony and Marvel couldn’t strike an extension to their co-production deal to have Spider-Man in the MCU. This was especially concerning considering how much Spider-Man: Far From Home had teased a bigger role for Tom Holland’s character to play in future Marvel movies which would now not be happening anymore.

Thankfully, Sony and Marvel were able to come to a broker a new deal that would see just Holland’s Spider-Man stay in the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe. On top of that though, it was rumoured that Sony would somehow be allowed to link their Spider-Man-related films like Venom into the MCU. The first shocking confirmation of that rumour came when the first trailer for the Jared Leto-led Morbius film contained clear nods back to Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Kraven the Hunter recently rumoured to also link up to the MCU.

How extensive will these links be though? We know Morbius will feature Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, but is there a possibility that Holland himself could somehow factor into these films as well, considering Sony still officially owns all their movie rights? Well, some recent set pics from ongoing reshoots for Morbius shows that movie is doubling down on Spider-Man: Far From Home references, tying into that film’s cliff-hanger ending with an advertisement from J. Jonah Jameson’s Daily Bugle asking about Spider-Man’s disappearance.

These leaked images are from Morbius, this week Tyrese confirmed that they were filming more scenes. pic.twitter.com/GiqcyR5A8b February 9, 2020

It’s something small but it shows that with Sony and Marvel playing well together again, that the studios are actually putting an effort to ensure consistency across their respective cinematic universes. We still don’t expect Venom to be sharing the screen with the Avengers soon, but the MCU is big enough that not everything has to overlap. These reshoots appear to be largely focusing on putting the final pieces in place for Morbius to be a part of the MCU without feeling too isolated, and that’s all we need for now. I always had my concerns with Sony’s handling of superhero movies, but if they can somehow work with Marvel and learn from them, then this partnership could work.

