The Top New Casino Games for Players to Play in 2022

Whether it is blackjack or poker, in 2022, casino games are some of the most popular types of games out there. Not only are they a fun activity to participate in, but thanks to technology they are able to be accessed on online casinos as opposed to traditional brick and mortar casinos. In this context, it is worth exploring what new casino games there are out in 2022 and what to expect in terms of gameplay and features.

Firstly, in the realm of casino games there are always new titles being brought out as technology is always helping games developers to create new and improved games. One genre that is quickly gaining momentum is that of bingo slots which combines the classic elements of slot games with the traditional aspects of bingo. In fact, many people can even play games like bingo slots on sites like Jackpotjoy as they are available online. They are also optimised for mobile devices which means that people can play bingo slots from the comfort of their own homes. With the game of bingo also moving onto virtual platforms in the form of bingo slots, players are also not required to tick off numbers manually but instead it is done automatically which makes it more simple for those who struggle to keep up with the numbers.

Furthermore, one game that stands out in 2022 is Down the Rails which was released by Pragmatic Play. It is a 5 reel slot game with 20 fixed pay lines and offers players a range of bet amounts and an RTP of 96.51%. Not only does this game have stunning visuals but there are also incredible bonus features that are based on London landmarks such as Kings Cross, Buckingham Palace and Pentonville Prison. You will also be able to catch a glimpse of some famous familiar faces including Winston, Churchill Florence Nightingale and Henry VIII. When playing this game, people can also keep their eye open for the Wild Strike which awards a random amount of Wild symbols to any of the reel positions as well as the Bonus Blitz which triggers the Bonus round.

In a similar vein, Reel of Riches is a 5-reel, 3 row wit 20 playlines created by Rabcat Gambling is known for its Egyptian theme which allows players to go on a grand treasure hunt. With the main character being created with the idea of Indiana Jones in mind players will be able to envision a middle reel of stacked wilds which remains sticky for 3 spins to help create more wins. The Free Spins bonus round is unleashed when 3 Scatters land and during the Free Spins bonus, the reels spreads to create up to 32 paylines with stacked wilds. With a 96.45% Return To Player (RTP – see here) players can expect regular wins if they play long enough with this game.

Moreover, in 2022 Starburst still remains one of the most popular gambling games since its release in 2012 by NetEnt. Starburst is a five-by-three slot game with ten winning lines and it has a modern theme which is replicated around 90s themed arcade games. During this game you will be able to envision symbols in the form of crystals as well as high quality graphics. In addition, Cleopatra’s gold is one of the most progressive casino games online and the jackpot spill in this game means that if a previous player did not win, the next player has a chance to win. The game is also very straightforward as it has the ancient Egypt theme, and there are 5-reel slots with 20 paylines. With an RTP of 95% (more details), and symbols of the Egyptian Queen present, you can also play a demo to get used to the game without suffering potential losses. On the other hand, Fortune Frenzy is one of the best games to play in 2022. Created by BetSoft this game has four reels and one pay lines with an RTP of 96%. This RTP gives players the chance to have some lucrative payouts with options to win more during a bonus round which allows people the chance to win up to 8x.

It is not just slot games that are popular in 2022, but also poker games like Poker Heat that still draw in a large audience. Poker Heat allows people to engage in healthy competition as it allows fans to participate in one of the seven leagues available and then compete against other players in these leagues. The player that can come out on top over other players and become at the top of the leaderboard can be in the running for some lucrative prizes.

In summary, from bingo slot games and regular slot games Down the Rails to Reel of Riches and Cleopatra’s Gold as well as poker related games such as Poker heat there are an abundance of casino games that people can choose from. In the future, with technology steadily advancing it is likely that more and more people will be flocking to online platforms to pass the time by playing a great casino game and also that there will be even more games available. Remember that if you are opting to play a particular casino game to check out the reviews of each game to see who has had a positive experience with each game.

