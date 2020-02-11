Tom Cruise planning even more insane stunts for next two Mission: Impossible films

The Mission: Impossible film franchise has grown from its noir beginnings to become one of the biggest action franchises in cinema history with easily some of the most intense and bizarre stunts committed to celluloid. And while most movies rely on a remarkable stunt team to pull off these incredible action sequences, the MI movies instead rely on their lead star doing his best to almost kill himself to execute these breath-taking action sequences.

With Tom Cruise approaching 60 – though you wouldn’t guess looking at him – you would think that he would start slowing down and allow the stunt team to take over for the next few movies. Something that is not going to happen as director Christopher McQuarrie who directed the last few MI movies and is scheduled to help Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 (which are releasing in 2021 and 2022 respectively) shared in a recent Podcast with Empire:

We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase [in Fallout] look like tinker toys. [Cruise is] training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He’s training quite intensely right now.

That helicopter chase scene referred to hear was an epic single-take shot that was easily one of the scariest things ever committed to celluloid as Cruise literally put his life on the line to pull it off. The thought that things could get even more intense is frightening and it’s no surprise that McQuarrie needed to throw up just hearing about the training as I’m sure every one of the film’s producers must do regularly knowing what Cruise is putting himself through to get these films made.

We don’t know what these stunts are, though McQuarrie did also mention that Cruise is “not going to space, nor does he need to go to space” for these next two films. Space would arguably be a safer bet for Cruise with the lower restrictions of gravity and it seems the actor is intent on putting himself to the extreme in these films, which probably requires more gravity-defying stunts instead.

So the question remains. Is Tom Cruise really insane with what he put himself through for these movies or just really bad at trying to kill himself?

