Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 10 February 2019 – Samoa Joe returns to lead the fight against the Monday Night Messiah

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on February 11, 2020
RAW Feb 10

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Here’s all the action that went down last night.

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders confronted Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Asuka; Shayna Baszler attacked Becky after the match

The Street Profits def. Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss; Moss def. Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion

Drew McIntyre threw down with MVP on The VIP Lounge

Angel Garza def. Cedric Alexander

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley def. Sarah Logan

Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley

Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy

Aleister Black def. Akira Tozawa

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP def. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders

Last Updated: February 11, 2020

