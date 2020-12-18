Critical Hit is taking a short break for the rest of 2020, but we’ll be back soon!

It’s safe to say that this has been a taxing year on all of us. Economies wrecked, hyped video games failing to deliver, and the world descending into madness has been mentally exhausting. And yet throughout all of the insanity, I’ve remained hopeful for the future. I’ve dug deep into my work, focused on creating content, and staying optimistic for a brighter tomorrow.

Will 2021 be a better year? Massive challenges lay ahead of us still, the world has forever been changed in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, and it’s still going to be a long time before anything ever feels “normal” again. But I’ve got hope that such a day will come, and I truly believe that having a positive outlook while also attempting to be kinder and more compassionate to others is a good angle to have.

At the same time, we need a break from the 29/10 news-cycle! We’ll be taking a short two week holiday to recharge our batteries, so on that note, I wanted to say thank you. This has been one of the strongest years yet for Critical Hit, with our traffic doing gangbusters, our audience growing, and our pageviews doing numbers that cements the site as one of the biggest pop culture destinations on the continent.

We’ve received plenty of international attention, been given opportunities to create awesome content that has usually been denied to African websites, and we’ve risen to the task in 2020. All of this would not be possible, without one of the best crew of writers in this or any of the other 128,000 dimensions in the Multiverse.

There’s Kervyn, the best pound-for-pound movie reviewer around and a lifesaver of an editor. We’ve got Craig, whose connection to the Speed Force allows him to write a trio of articles about all manner of topics before I’ve even had a chance to finish my morning tea. Brad’s enduring optimism is matched only by his sickening reminder of his cheery youthfulness in whatever he writes, Noelle’s features are delivered with razor-sharp quality precision, Tracy spends an ungodly number of hours burning the midnight oil to create Netflix round-ups, and Trevor has an uncanny knack for plugging gaps in our stories with his trademark trailer posts.

Then we’ve got our cameo appearances, such as Jarred’s appreciation for all things sportsball in the review department and Umar echoing my weeb love for all things Japan whenever he pops in for a review session. Glenn’s a dab hand at bringing to light big issues in our local gaming scene, Geoff adds a touch of class to whatever he writes about, and if I had to crack Alessandro’s skull open I’m certain I’d find Nvidia-sponsored parts guiding his incredibly informative tech reviews.

So once again, thank you. Thank you to everyone who contributes to this site. Thank you to you for clicking on our obviously baited URLs. Thank you for sticking around, bookmarking us, or leaving a comment. Words genuinely cannot express how grateful I am to be in a position where I get to spend all day cheerfully writing about stuff I love, and editing similar content from an amazing collective of bloggers, writers, and influencers.

Critical Hit is more than just a brand that’s synonymous with dick and fart jokes, too many Destiny 2 articles, and a gung-ho attitude for fun. We’re a group of misfits, a family of fans who genuinely love what we do every day. Who knows what 2021 has in store, but one thing is for certain: With this crew of wonderful rebels, nothing can stop us as we dive head-first into the unknown.

