Friday Debate – Which movie deserves its own Snyder Cut?

One massive fan campaign later (and a partially digested rubber Batman cowl seasoned with the flavour of absolute disbelief for being called to honour a wager), and it’s official: Zack Snyder will release his cut of Justice League and bring balance to the DC cinematic universe. At least that’s the hope, now that Warner Bros. is throwing many millions of dollars at the director in the ballsiest attempt yet to score a few eyeballs for their HBO Max streaming service.

What’s important here isn’t the resurrection of Justice League, but rather the precedent that it has set. Fans are beginning to realise that endless campaigning, actors chipping in and studios with too much cash to spend on their new stay-at-home streaming platforms during a viral apocalypse makes for the perfect recipe at getting your way.

Already there are calls now for other films to get the Snyder Cut treatment. Tens of Suicide Squad fans want to see director David Ayers version of the film that was due to be delivered before Warner Bros. demanded that he go back and make a Detroit version of Guardians of the Galaxy (More on that later), and petition websites are filled with calls to cinematic action.

The harsh reality though, is that a lot of these films won’t receive the same treatment. That doesn’t mean that some films aren’t deserving a second chance though! Kervyn still believes that Disney did John Carter of Mars dirty by never truly taking advantage of the fact that he’s the prototype action hero of literature who hails from a world that is part Tarzan and part Star Wars.

I’m certain that there’s a legion of Star Wars fans who want to see the Colin Trevorrow cut of Episode IX, I’d toss money at Birds of Prey to bounce back with a Snyder Cut of better marketing and I think Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four deserves a second chance. It’s an absolute crime how David Fincher’s Alien 3 got hamstrung by studio meddling, and in my ballsiest statement yet: Daredevil.

The early 2000s film starring Batfleck got raked over the coals by critics back in the day, but Mattfleck’s take on the man without fear is more than deserving of a reminder of just how great director Mark Steven Johnson’s vision for it truly was. I’ve got the director’s cut of the film, and barring the dodgy wire-fu, it’s a lean and mean alternative version that is darker, moodier and bloodier stuff.

What about you though? Which movie would you like to see get a Snyder Cut? And in extra petty points, the headline for this article was originally “Friday debate: What are more deserving movies to get a second chance instead of Justice League”. Sound off below.

