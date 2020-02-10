Command & Conquer: Remastered hits a new milestone, details multiplayer features

If there’s one thing that I remember from my fractured youth, it’s that time that lil’ D (It’s…it’s just D now) walked into an internet cafe and saw a bunch of dudes huddled around a table as they jammed the day away seeing whose mind was able to come up with the best strategy to break a stalemate of tactics that they were engaged in.

Command & Conquer was the game, and even back then it was kind of amazing to see online strategy performed at such a high level. So what’s the current state of the upcoming Command & Conquer Remaster from Petroglyph Studio and how will its multiplayer run? The answer to the first question: Pretty good! In a new reddit post, Petroglyph revealed that the studio has “just completed our Content Alpha milestone” and that means that all assets have now passed the remaster muster. The remuster if you will.

“In terms of development progress, we just completed our Content Alpha milestone,” Petroglyph’s Jim Vessella wrote.

This is a huge moment for the project, as it means there are no longer any legacy / placeholder pieces of content in the game. Every frame of animation, every tile of terrain, every second of audio, and every piece of UI has received a remastered pass. This allows us to play both games in a completely remastered fashion, and identify areas we’d like to continue polishing based on feedback from the team, colleagues, and the community.

As for multiplayer, Petroglyph says that the mode has been entirely rebuilt and will run on dedicated servers so that games can be smooth as Lindt chocolate but with minimal naughtiness. “We’ve been playing multiplayer games for several months with our QA teams around the world, and feeling confident about the stability the architecture is providing. Now let’s jump into the actual modes and features,” Vessella wrote.

When navigating to the Online portion of the menus, players will first have the ability to host or join custom multiplayer games. Once players join a game lobby, they can choose their team setup, select maps, and set game rules. In terms of rules, we’re aiming to support the most relevant multiplayer options, from starting resources and units to flagging Crates or Visceroids. (Yes, the Visceroid has also been remastered and is as weird as ever) We’re then looking into some additional options based on guidance from the Community Council. You can also chat with other players in the game lobby, and ensure you get the perfect setup for your custom game.

Other features will include:

1v1 Quickmatch for Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert that focus on “competitive play and utilize an Elo-based matchmaking algorithm”

Games will pull from a curated map pool and have set game rules so that players will be forced to rely on skill, not blind luck

An in-game leaderboard in this mode will track a player’s wins, losses, and points

Replays are also being introduced to custom and quickmatch games

“We’re currently iterating on the available controls within the replay system itself,” Vessella explained

Both games will also have a spectator mode, called Observer mode

More multiplayer features are being worked on, and will be shared once Petroglyph evaluates them

Looking (and sounding!) good so far! A remaster through and through that can still be toggled to give players a little of the ol’ 1995 magic. While there’s no concrete release date yet for the rebirth of Command & Conquer, it’d only be fitting for the game to surface in 2020 considering how it has now been 25 years since the original first debuted. I’ve got a present for ya!

