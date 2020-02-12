ConcernedApe is working on two new projects, one set in the Stardew Valley universe

After growing the wildly successful farming simulator to a size I doubt even he expected, Eric Barone has revealed that he’s currently working on two new games.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone is a bit of a tease, really. Like any good hype man, he knows how to get people excited for his games, whether it be the tease of fishponds coming to Stardew Valley in the 1.4 update or, most recently, the development of two more games. While Stardew Valley certainly isn’t dying any time soon, Barone has made it clear that it’s not the only thing he’s developing right now. Which is a real blessing, because ConcernedApe knows how to make a game. Anyone who’s spent more than five minutes in his beautifully realised Harvest Moon pastiche will attest to this.

Yes, I'm actually working on a couple of new projects. One takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. The other, I'm not 100% sure about the world yet, but it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2020

In response to a question asking whether Barone was working on any new Stardew Valley related projects, Barone tweeted out, “…I’m actually working on a couple of new projects. One takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. The other, I’m not 100% sure about the world yet, but it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way”. The Stardew Valley Cinematic Universe anyone?

This isn’t the first time Barone has teased a project that’s related to Stardew Valley. Back in 2017, he teased that development was underway on a game that was “on the same planet” as Stardew Valley but never elaborated further than that. He later announced in 2018 that this project was on hold, stating that he “want(s) to make sure the concept is fully realized before revealing anything, because once it’s out there, I’m going to have to fully commit to it. I’m a pretty cautious person when it comes to this sort of thing.”

We obviously have no release window for either of these projects but at least we know that they are real and they will be released. Hopefully. Maybe. Sometime in the future.

Last Updated: