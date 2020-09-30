Cooler Master’s new curved gaming monitors are coming to South Africa

Got a bonus payday burning a hole in your pocket? Good news! Here’s some technolust to help you before you’re burdened with even more financial responsibility! A good gaming monitor for console or PC is not just a luxury purchase these days, it’s also an investment. Buy the right one, and you’re sorted for years. Which one do you get though?

Well that’s entirely up to your personal tastes. If you’re into brand loyalty and curvier aesthetics though, then Cooler Master’s upcoming offerings might be of interest. The GM27-CF and GM34-CW monitors will be landing on our shores in about three weeks, each one sporting some solid gaming features. The GM27-CF has a 165Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked up to 200Hz, a 3ms GTG response time and a Full HD 1920 x 1080 VA panel. There’s also Adaptive-Sync technology inside of it, which Cooler Master says will deliver a rather crisp image.

On the wider end of the spectrum, the 21:9 GM34-CW has an Ultra WQHD 3440 x 1440 VA Panel, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and up to 1ms response time. Quantum Dot technology amps up the colour spectrum, and the monitor features compatibility with both FreeSync2 and Display HDR400 standards. Or you can flip a switch and make use of the sharp FreeSync+HDR for your viewing experience.

Both monitors have tastefully thin bezels and sturdy aluminum stands, which can support up to 100mm of height adjustment and 15 degrees tilt. As for the price? Those important numbers haven’t been revealed just yet, but they’ll likely be in line with what Amazon and NewEgg charges, which is $749 for the GM34-CW and $299 for the GM27-CF.

