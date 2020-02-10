Dragon Ball FighterZ is adding the most powerful Goku in FighterZ Pass 3

Like any fighting game with a healthy competitive fanbase, Dragon Ball FighterZ is defined by its roster. Said arsenal of walking extinction-level events include all manner of characters gathered from the Dragon Ball Z and Super mythos, all mighty warriors in their own right. And Yamcha. Seeing as how this is a Dragon Ball game though, Goku is undeniably the star of the show and while he may not dominate online play (actually I stand corrected, Dragon Ball GT Goku is doing gangbusters lately) he certainly does have a main event slot in the cast of characters.

Currently, Dragon Ball FighterZ has five different forms of Goku, with characters such as Gogeta, Vegito and Bardock kind of adding to his digital DNA running rampant. Does Fused Zamasu count, considering that he’s still technically half Goku but with godly ki and immortality added to the mix? I’m not exactly certain but what I do know is that Geoff is currently editing this post and is most likely about to tell me that Dragon Ball Z is proper crap-waffles.

Anyway, the number of Goku is about to increase in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as his most powerful form is about to enter the scene: Ultra Instinct Goku!

Alongside this Goku, the season 3 pass will also introduce the Potara fusion of Caulifla and Kale, Kefla. While Ultra Instinct Goku stands above any other mortal fighter in existence with his Ultra Instinct power-up and can fight on the same level as the Gods of Destruction or their angel attendants, Kefla’s power is seemingly limitless and may be the most powerful fusion in the series to date.

Able to pressure Goku in his Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan blue forms, she was only pushed back when Goku’s Ultra Instinct –Sign transformation kicked in (which is basically the beginner version of the completed Ultra Instinct power-up) and was thrown out of the ring during the Universal Survival saga. That’s two fighters announced then for season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ, with these roster additions usually having six to eight characters added to the game. For a quick breakdown, here’s who the first season pass added:

Android 17

Bardock

Broly

Cooler

Goku

Vegeta

Vegito (SSGSS)

Zamasu (Fused)

And here’s who made the cut in season two:

Broly ( DBS )

) Gogeta (SSGSS)

Goku ( GT )

) Janemba

Jiren

Videl (w/ Great Saiyaman)

There’s still plenty of powerful characters to pull from across Dragon Ball for the rest of the season, although a part of me is hoping that Super Saiyan 4 Goku makes the cut. Because that’s the best Super Saiyan transformation and I am prepared to die on this hill.

Last Updated: