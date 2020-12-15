Logitech announces the winners of its Content Creator Academy

This article was sponsored. The editorial and content is entirely created in-house, unless otherwise specified.

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, has announced that Michael “Miiish” Haechler, Zaid “Moziboi” Soules, and Henrico Morton are the winners of its Content Creator Academy.

The three winners were selected from a pool of eight finalists, which was intended to only see two winners, but the quality of content and the potential for growth among these three winners so strong that Logitech G agreed to a third winner.

All three will now work as content creators, collaborating with the brand for a six-month contract.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to work alongside Michael, Zaid and Henrico, who not only took on a new challenge but also exhibited sheer determination, skill and natural talent over the last three months to come out ahead of the other contenders,” said Alexander “Lizzard” Olls, Logitech G Marketing Manager. “These future content creators will now receive the guidance, tools and knowledge they require to create unique and amazing gaming content”.

The announcement follows three exhilarating and challenging months of training under the guidance of Sam “Tech Girl” Wright and David “Dangerous Dave” Kozlowski from Super2Bit, where over 150 talented gamers entered the first-of-its-kind competition on 9 October 2020.

Eight finalists were selected from the initial pool of entrants, and were put through their paces as they underwent a game streaming bootcamp, understood the ins and outs of personal branding, and engaged in content creation lessons. Through a combination of technical, writing, and social skills, the winners will now be able to develop great content, build a fan base, and grow their own brand’s social media following.

What’s more, two more contenders, Rebecca Selkirk and Jesse February, have entered into negotiations with White Rabbit gaming, paving the way for even more women to make waves in the gaming world. “As much as we’ve empowered gamers to create exciting content for their gaming and social media platforms, we’re also grateful to have had the opportunity to engage with our loyal community of gamers and learn from each other along the way,” Olls adds.

“The Content Creator Academy has allowed us to uplift young, gifted South African men and women, giving them a glimpse into the countless ways that they can expand their talents and abilities,” he says.

