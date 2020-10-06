Logitech’s Content Creator Academy wants to find South Africa’s next big gaming superstar

This article was sponsored. The editorial and content is entirely created in-house, unless otherwise specified.

There has never been a better time to be a fan of gaming. Not just a hobby, gaming is a way of life. It is a culture of creativity, and whether you’re a professional or an enthusiast, there’s space for you to express your personality on the grand digital stage. What if you wanted to go further though? To be South Africa’s hottest export takes time, patience, and experience, and that’s where Logitech comes in.

Not only is one of the most recognisable gaming brands on the planet looking to find the next big star, it wants to nurture that talent with a competition that will reward two lucky winners with a chance to create content that will be backed by Logitech for several months. The Content Creator Academy is your chance at getting a big break in developing your skills as a gaming influencer and growing your fanbase in the process.

Here’s how it works:

The competition will begin on 9 October and run until 23 October, which you’ll be able to enter right here. On October 30, eight finalists will be chosen to represent South Africa’s best aspiring content creators, and they’ll receive further training from experienced personalities Sam “Tech Girl” Wright and Dangerous Dave from Super2Bit. Training starts on 1 November and will be a combination of technical, writing and social skills allowing the finalists to develop great content, build a fan base and grow their own brand’s social media following.

Once that training camp is over, two winners will be chosen to work with Logitech G on a six-month contract, creating unique and amazing content. For those of you who have been looking to get your foot into the door of the market, this is your best chance to so far. Logitech wants to help gamers, find your voice and broadcast it.

This isn’t just about gaming either, but an effort to find a voice who represents the diverse and energetic South African gaming crowd. The Content Creator Academy is focused on finding those indivudals who channel their passions into the creation of sensational attention-grabbing content, building a foundation for a gaming scene that can rival anything on the international stage.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, now’s the time to prove it, so head on over to the Logitech Facebook page to find out more!

Rules

Finalists are chosen at the sole discretion of Logitech G

Contractual obligations will be discussed with the chosen content creators and contract value may vary depending on performance

Logitech G has right of first refusal once 8 Finalists are announced

Any prizes or equipment is not transferable for cash

Entries are free

Entrants must be active on more than 2 Social Platforms (stream and social platforms are the same thing)

Show your voice in your entry! We are looking for a truly South African perspective.

Entrants must be 18 years or older

