Looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a battle royale mode by the name of Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is known for two things right now: It’s a terrifically chunky shooter that does the series proud and it’s a nightmare for anyone living with a capped internet connection due to its regular bandwidth-busting patches that require upwards of 60GB with every update download. It’s on the verge of being known for that magical third thing soon that makes everything in life just prime: A battle royale mode!

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was the first game in the franchise to dip its toes into those ever-popular last man standing waters, it looks like Modern Warfare has its own take on the genre and it might be coming real soon. Season 2 of the game has kicked off, and with it a new cinematic that looks a little like this:

Dudes jumping out of a plane onto a large battlefield that has room for plenty of players, weapons and a slowly encroaching wall of death as the world around you forces everyone into a tighter corridor of potential death? You couldn’t be more battle royale if you tried. A quick gander at the main menu also has a mystery new option waiting to be explored, one that remains “CLASSIFIED” for now. It’s in capital letters, so you know it’s like ultra-omega serious stuff when your main menu is yelling at you in secret.

Legit, this is the name of the Battle Royale mode in Modern Warfare. The one Vonderhaar wanted for Blackout https://t.co/GHzQcuk3KH February 12, 2020

This mode is apparently called Call of Duty: Warzone according to the usually reliable The Gaming Revolution, who says that it’ll be a free to play game available as a standalone download for anyone with or without Modern Warfare installed. That’s a huge move from Activision, but after Black Ops 4’s Blackout battle royale and Call of Duty Mobile’s take on the genre proved to be especially profitable for the company, not entirely unexpected.

