Painkiller, Bulletstorm devs show off their new co-op RPG shooter, Outriders

People Can Fly is the Polish studio behind Painkiller (remember that? Impaling baddies with stakes was a blast!) and the sweary, skilly-killy Bulletstorm. At last year’s E3 they teased their new game Outriders, but now they’ve shown off more of the game through a more extended trailer.

It definitely looks like a game by People Can Fly, with a bit of that stuck-in-the-90’s Gears of War-esque aesthetic. It’s a little too brown and green for my tastes, but I have to admit it looks like it could be quite a bit of fun. People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix bill it as a co-operative RPG shooter that’ll let you play with two of your mates as you fight for humanity.

Outriders is an RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across a hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter studios in the industry.

People Can Fly will be doing a gameplay reveal on Thursday at 8pm GMT on Twitch (That’s 10pm for us – and I’ll likely be in bed with a book at that point).

The game will be coming to current consoles and PC in the 2020 holiday period. It will, like just about every new multiplatform game shown off from here on out, make its way to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

