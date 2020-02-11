Pokémon Day 2020 has a new mythical Pokémon coming to Sword and Shield

In just a few days, many a fan will be celebrating 24 years of Pokémon. That name may bring some memories to mind: Playing the classic Gameboy games, being gobsmacked at how educated Mewtwo was in his first flick and desperately hoping that the Scyther Tazo you were trading for wasn’t from a packet of Salt ‘n Vinegar chips.

Nintendo is naturally looking to celebrate their big money-making franchise, and they’ll be doing so with Pokémon Day on February 27! Here’s what’s in store for fans:

Pokémon GO

If you’re still grinding away at the mobile game, then be prepared for a challenge. With the release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution on Netflix (A CGI remake of the original film that I definitely did not shed a tear in when Pikachu tried to zap Ash out of his stone state), players will be able to take on Armoured Mewtwo in a legendary raid from February 25. Certain rare Pokémon encounters will also be increased, while special clones of Blastoise, Charizard and Venusaur will also pop up in raids.

Sticking to a party theme, Pikachu and Eevee will pop up while wearing party hats, and if you venture outside to hatch 7km eggs you may also grab a Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle wearing similar festive head apparel! Lastly, you’ll also be able to do two special trades with friends.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Big news for Sword and Shield players: You won’t just be getting a chance to battle a new Pokémon in the Galar region, you’ll be going up against a new mythical pocket monster! Officially confirmed by the Pokémon Company via Serebii, the first tease for this Pokémon will come in the February 15 issue of CoroCoro magazine, with a full reveal on February 27. Said mythical critter is also the star of the upcoming Pokemon Coco movie, which sadly isn’t about Ash challenging Coco Chanel and her mighty Aromatisse.

There’ll also be new Max Raid battles, where trainers can take on a special Milcery that has the ability to Gigantamax after it evolves into Alcremie. There’ll likely be more content on the horizon, as well as the official launch of Pokémon Home this month in case you’re running out of storage space in Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Team Rocket

They’ll be blasting off again. Meowth! That’s right!

