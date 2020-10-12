Razer revealed a high-end gaming chair, laptop and danger noodle plushie at its online convention

Razer started out as a brand that was synonymous with venomous snakes and gaming headsets, but the last couple of years has seen the company make an effort in cornering the market on other products that the modern-day gamer would find attractive. And figure out how to add RGB lighting to them as well, like a I-crap-thee-not credit card.

Without any trade shows this year to show off its wares, Razer decided to hold its own virtual event so that it could flaunt its latest gear, which included a new chair, headsets, and updates on its line of Razer blade gaming laptops. Here’s a breakdown on everything that is being added to the latest Razerssaince catalogue:

Razer Iskur gaming chair

Finally, a Razer-branded focus on my enormous ass. The Iskur looks pretty much like every other gaming chair on the market currently and boasts the same kind of marketing schpiel you’ve heard from them as well: Ergonomically shaped for your buttocks, able to keep your spine from collapsing in on itself, and the pleather finish is designed to mimic snake scales.

That being said, there is an adjustable padded foam cushion that can be moved in and out as opposed to your run of the mill built-in lumbar systems. That, and it’ll cost you $500 for a chair that doesn’t have RGB support. What a travesty.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop

Another year, another gaming laptop! Here’s a quick breakdown on what the latest Blade laptops have to offer, which come in two varieties:

13-inch screen

120Hz 1080p matte display/ 1080p OLED touchscreen Gorilla Glass display

Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

16GB of LPDDR4X RAM

512GB SSD

THX Spatial Audio software

Razer Seiren

Razer’s last streaming microphone was a sleek bit of on-the-go engineering, and the latest upgrade doesn’t stray too far from that pattern while sticking to a budget-friendly $50 price. A super-cardioid polar pattern means that it can easily capture your speech while maintaining solid quality, and you’ll be able to grab it in one of three different colours: Black, pink, or white.

Razer Tomahawk PC gaming cases

If you’re looking to fly your Razer flag high on your desktop, here you go! Razer’s is now building PC cases on its own, and its first two offerings will be a standard mid-tower ATX case and a smaller mini-ITX form factor case. Tempered-glass side panels show off what’s inside the case. there’s plenty of cable management to be hadand yes you can customise the RGB lighting inside of it.

Razer Kraken BT Kitty headset

The Kraken headsets are generally Razer’s best budget-friendly offerings for Jack of all trades audio, but its latest model looks pretty impressive even with a lower price tag. Cute RGB cat ears, a built-in microphone, and up to 50 hours of battery life will make this a competitive answer to the likes of Logitech’s latest offerings. Talk about the meow factor, am I right?

Razer Sneki Snek plushie

Finally, a mascot for the PC branding that is ADORABLE! Sneki Snek stole the show, but here’s the kicker: He’s good for the environment! Razer is collaborating with Conservation International, and proceeds from the sales of Sneki Snek will go towards the conservation of nature and wildlife for people. There’s no RGB lighting in Sneki Snek, because this danger noodle is all about the environment.

