Ways To Create A Healthier Relationship With Gaming

Video games are a fun way to relax and blow off a little steam after a long day. Your video games are always there for you on your phone when you’re bored standing in line at the grocery or on your console at home when you want to relax a little after a Zoom meeting.

Like many enjoyable pastimes in life, gaming can be a great way to add some fun to a stressful day of work and family obligations, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing.

As in all healthy relationships, boundaries are an important element. There’s nothing inherently good or bad about gaming. There are both positive and negative ways gaming can affect your life. It’s more about how you’re using gaming that matters, and that may require more examination into your particular habits. Discussing the role of gaming in your life with a therapist may even be beneficial, and there are online therapy platforms where you can work with a licensed therapist from the comfort of your own home if you ever feel that it’s time to redraw your relationship with gaming.

Even for people who have typically had a healthy relationship with gaming, it may be a worthwhile exercise to examine the relationship. Studies have shown that excessive screen time has been linked to anxiety, obesity, depression, eye strain, poor impulse control and decreased social skills (more details). So if you’re enjoying gaming on a regular basis, how much is too much?

According to some health experts, adults can benefit from limiting screen time to no more than two hours per day. Your screen time does not have to include doing work you need to do for school or your job on your computer. The screen time that may be worth examining is recreational time spent playing video games and watching tv.

While you may not want to follow an exact limit of two hours per day, here are a few ways to help make sure your video games are a healthy outlet and not something that detracts from your life.

Set Aside Time For Video Games

Setting a daily timer or using an app that times your gaming to a certain number of hours per day has two-fold benefits. One, you’re helping to limit the negative effects of gaming and an overly sedentary lifestyle. Two, you’re creating space for healthy activities that can improve your mental health and increase your physical fitness. When you have a life full of activities and people you enjoy spending time with, it’s easier to step away from a habit of excessive gaming. The result can be a more naturally well-rounded life with more enjoyment and variety.

Get More Social About Gaming

For some, setting a limit like gaming only on weekends, or only when certain friends or family members want to play can help encourage positive gaming. This could offer a guilt-free way to get the many social benefits of gaming while being mindful of the potential downsides to spending too much time gaming.

Change Up Where You Play

Another way to make it easier to create healthy limits is to only game in a certain room of your home and to make other rooms off-limits for gaming. It also works well for some people to take games off their phones and only play on their game console, which is set up in a specific area.

Keeping the gaming system out of the bedroom is also a healthy step for restful sleep, says MentalHealth.org.uk. Playing video games provides mental stimulation, which can be detrimental to a good night’s sleep.

All in all, having fewer potential times and places to game can help you feel less triggered if you’re considering limiting your game time, and the move may help you create a healthier relationship with gaming.

Takeaway

There are many options for taking better control of your video gaming habits. If you ever feel like you’re drifting into addictive or negative patterns of playing video games, it may be worthwhile to talk with someone who can help you examine your video gaming habits more closely.

An online therapy platform may offer a convenient way to begin working with a therapist, sometimes within only 24-48 hours of beginning the process. If you’re already comfortable playing online, you may want to consider looking for support online. Remember, you’re not alone. There are steps you can take to make gaming a healthier part of your life and people who can support you.

