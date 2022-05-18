KENNY PHIPPS – BEWARE – V6 Tech/V6 Ventures Ltd

Trust is everything in business, and when people cannot follow through with their end of the bargain, they quickly get a bad name for themselves. This is certainly true in the case of Kenny Phipps, of V6 Tech and V6 Ventures Ltd…

The deal in question relates to the sale of the website PragueMonitor.com. Kenny Phipps agreed to the sale of the website for $3,750 – a deal which was agreed to through Epik Escrow.

The deal was financed without delay, and Kenny Phipps made us as the buying party sign an additional contract, ensuring we followed through after payment had been made. He even asked for passports, and other documents. Little did we think that he would be the one to break the deal. After paying for the website, we received the following message.

As the email shows, Kenny Phipps received a slightly higher off after we had paid for the website, and decided to go with this “unsolicited offer”, despite already agreeing an Escrow deal with us for the website, with payment already being sent, with us as the buyers waiting on delivery of what we had paid for.

The business ethics and credibility of Kenny Phipps of V6 Ventures Ltd really should be called into question. If he can break Escrow deals after payment has been sent, he is someone who likely in our view practices other questionable behaviours. He was more than willing to continue with the other offer, despite us warning him we would go public with an article that would affect his reputation.

We would advise people not to do business with him or his companies.

Given the way he has behaved here, I’m sure that there are others who have had a bad experience with this individual? Comment below!

Details of Mr Kenny Phipps

Registered office address – 272 Bath Street, Glasgow, Scotland, G2 4JR

V6 Ventures Ltd (more details here)

His LinkedIn – https://ae.linkedin.com/in/kennydphipps

He calls himself an “Entrepreneur & Project Manager” based between the UK & Czech Republic, but many of the projects he links to don’t resolve, or are unfinished…much like this deal. Tells you all you need to know about this individual…

