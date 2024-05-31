3 Instagram Aesthetic Trends to Follow This Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and as is the case every year, people everywhere will be looking to capitalise on the latest aesthetic trends on Instagram. There are already a wide array of emerging trends coming out of the woodworks, but there are three in particular that look like they are taking off.

Let’s dive right into it and take a look at three Instagram trends to follow this summer.

Embrace the Golden Hour

Summer’s magic lies partly in its warm, golden light. This season, leverage that magic by incorporating the sun-drenched aesthetic into your feed. Think photos bathed in the ethereal glow of the golden hour, where shadows stretch long and everything seems imbued with a touch of nostalgia.

How to achieve this? Here are some tips:

Timing is Key: The golden hour (roughly the first hour after sunrise and the last hour before sunset) offers the most flattering light for photography. Plan your shoots during these times to capture that warm, honeyed glow.

Edit for Warmth: Don't shy away from playing with your editing tools. Increase the warmth and decrease the coolness to accentuate the golden tones. Remember, you don't want to go overboard and lose the natural beauty of the light. These photos will stand out when using a photo book creator like MySocialBook to compile all your favourite photos.

Finding Serenity in Tranquil Blues

Summer isn’t just about sunshine and warmth. Sometimes, you crave a sense of cool serenity. This is where the cool oasis aesthetic comes in. This trend utilises calming shades of blue and green to create a sense of peace and tranquillity – a perfect escape from the heat.

Here’s how to incorporate this aesthetic:

The Power of Blue: From the calming cerulean of a clear sky to the refreshing teal of pool water, different shades of blue will be your primary tools. Experiment with them to create a cohesive and calming feel.

Greens that Soothe: Don't forget the greens! Think lush foliage, the calming turquoise of a swimming pool, or the muted mint of a refreshing drink. These colours complement the blues and add a touch of nature's serenity.

Minimalism is Key: Keep your compositions clean and uncluttered. Let the calming colours take centre stage, with minimal props or distractions.

3. Retro Summer

The retro summer aesthetic celebrates the vintage vibes of past decades. Think pastel colours, classic prints, and a touch of playfulness that harks back to simpler times.

Here’s how to capture this trend:

Colour Palette: Swap the cool blues and sun kissed tones for a pastel explosion. Think baby pinks, mint greens, and soft yellows that evoke a sense of summer nostalgia.

Prints and Patterns: Geometric prints, florals, and stripes reminiscent of past decades will add a touch of retro charm. Play with patterns on clothing, pool floats, or picnic blankets.

Props with a Story: Vintage cameras, classic sunglasses, or a portable record player can add a touch of authenticity to your photos. Let these props tell a story and transport your followers to a bygone era.

Conclusion

With these three trendy aesthetics at your disposal, you’re well on your way to creating a captivating Instagram feed this summer. The best part? You don’t need a degree in photography to take part in this year’s trends. With just a modern smartphone and an attention to detail, anyone can capture incredible photographs.

So grab your camera, get creative, and capture those special moments that define the season.

