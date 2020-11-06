Here’s how much those sweet Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reeboks will cost you

Besides for our wonderful Glenn and Alessandro, I don’t know many people that get frothing-at-the-mouth excited over… shoes. But I’ll admit, as a cosplayer, I can see the appeal of having some themed wardrobe staples, for those low-key days (geddit, low-key… Loki? Hahaha) when you want to rep your fandoms without wearing actual Viking armour to do your grocery shopping.

If you got hyped when the news first broke about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reebok collab, we’ve now got all the details on the prices, as well as when and how you can get your hands on them.

Zig Kinetica (R 2,299)

Inspired by the deep black of the Nordic night and the northern lights the

Zig Kinetica x ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA is designed with a black molded-mesh upper, built around its distinctive zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole in emerald sea. Nodding to the Viking Lifestyle, the model features the symbol for Synin, a raven that represents a major feature of Norse mythology, and helps key character Eivor on their journey.

Club C Revenge (R 1,499)

Simple yet versatile, the Club C Revenge x ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

features a soft suede tan upper with emerald sea and black hits throughout. On the heel, the silhouette features a twin battle axe symbol, the epitome of Norse versatility and one of the most iconic Viking symbols.

Classic Leather Legacy (R 1,499)

Coming with a cold grey upper and highlights in both emerald sea

and emerald haze, the Classic Leather Legacy x ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA, a retro-running inspired lifestyle silhouette, is the perfect choice for those who don’t want to choose between the present and the past. The embossed raven symbol detailed on the heel speaks once more to the deep meaning of these creatures for the Vikings.

In addition to those sweet kicks, the collection also includes a hoodie (R999), a cap (R399), and matching socks (R199), which I think is just freaking adorable and I can’t wait to see what they look like. Each piece has the custom Assassin’s Creed Valhalla X Reebok logo, as well as additional Norse Mythology symbols like ravens and axes.

The collection drops exclusively on the Reebok South Africa online store tomorrow, 7 November, at 9am, with the first wave including the Club C Revenge, cap and socks. They’ll also be available from November 11 at the Reebok Concept Stores in Canal Walk and Sandton. The Zig Kinetica, CL Legacy and Hoodie will drop on the 16th of November.

Happy hunting!

