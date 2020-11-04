Meet the 8 finalists of the Logitech Content Creator Academy competition

This article was sponsored. The editorial and content is entirely created in-house, unless otherwise specified.

A couple weeks back, Logitech set out on a mission to find SA’s next big streaming stars. The brief was an ambitious one: Local talent would enter, judging would commence and from that first pool eight finalists would be chosen for a chance to create content that would be backed by one of the biggest brands in the computer peripheral space today.

Those eight finalists, have been found! After more than 150 entries, these are the hopefuls who’ll be going through to the next round:

From this group of talent, training will commence under the guidance of Sam “Tech Girl” Wright and Dangerous Dave from Super2Bit. Once that duo has put the eight finalists through a boot camp of savvy streaming, understanding personal branding, and content creation lessons, two winners will be chosen to work with Logitech G on a six-month contract, creating unique and amazing content.

Those final two will be announced on December 15, and then? They’ll get to work cracking out some amazing content.

