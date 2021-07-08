Wow! What a Response!

Having advertised for new writers for CriticalHit, we’ve been inundated from loyal CriticalHit fans wanting to contribute to the website – some of which you will have noticed have began writing articles already, which is great to see!

For those of you that haven’t heard the news, CriticalHit is now under new ownership. To me, Kevin Macpherson. That’s me and my dog in the photo – my hairy daughter. I have been involved in the web industry since I was 18 – a full 15 years already. I specialize in taking on struggling websites, with the aim of giving them a new lease of life and restoring websites to their former glory.

When I first saw that CriticalHit was for sale, it was clear CriticalHit was on its knees. Google “hated” the site, it was losing visitors, and the content was stale for regular readers, who had become very disillusioned. That’s why I decided to breath new life into the site, by encouraging gamers to come and write for CriticalHit, offer up their views, generate discussion, and give CriticalHit some clout in the gaming industry once more.

I’ve found since I acquired the site just how important CriticalHit is to many of you, and it’s my aim to keep it going. But I need your help! The more writers we have writing interesting content about topics they are passionate about, the bigger community we can build, and the greater success we can make of CriticalHit.

I’ll be working hard behind the scenes to rejuventate the site – the geeky SEO stuff. You’ll notice a few sponsored articles here and there – which are needed to pay the bills (yes, the now infamous 3d printing article was one of those articles- be kind!), but other than that, it’s business as usual. Wait, it won’t be business as usual. It will be the rebirth of CriticalHit…

