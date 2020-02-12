Activision Blizzard games yanked from Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud platform

Nvidia’s GeForce Now launched out of beta last week, and it’s already given Google and its cloud-based platform Stadia something to worry about. According to those who’ve used it, it runs well enough, enables advanced features like RTX, and best of all, lets you play games from your Steam and Epic Game Store libraries without having to purchase games anew. As a result it has a significantly larger and more robust library of games.

Unfortunately, that library has become a bit smaller. Overnight, Activision Blizzard’s games have all been yanked from GeForce Now. That includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Overwatch, Diablo 3 and more.

Says an Nvidia spokesperson speaking on the GeForce Now forum:

As we take GeForce NOW to the next step in its evolution, we’ve worked with publishers to onboard a robust catalog of your PC games. This means continually adding new games, and on occasion, having to remove games – similar to other digital service providers. Per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service. While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to reenable these games and more in the future. In addition to the hundreds of games currently supported, we have over 1,500 games that developers have asked to be on-boarded to the service. Look for weekly updates as to new games we are adding.

It’s a little weird that Nvidia didn’t sort out the requisite licencing before launching. It’s also a bit of a bummer having games pulled from the service after it’s already gone live – and many Overwatch players especially feel hard done by, having cloud-based access to the game pulled out from under them.

Activision hasn’t said why they’ve asked for their games to be pulled. It’s likely that they don’t want their games to be played through the cloud, believing that it could negatively affect the experience of regular players. It could also be that they’re planning on launching their own cloud-based gaming platform, and don’t want this hampering their future plans.

