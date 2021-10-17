How to Choose a Photographer and Videomaker for your Wedding

What is the right criterion for choosing the photographer and videomaker to whom to entrust the memories of one of the most important days of your life?

Two of the most important suppliers

I have always thought that photographer and videomaker are the two most important suppliers in organizing a wedding, because they will have the very difficult task and the great responsibility of telling your day, giving shape to the only memories that will last forever, beyond those that they will remain in your heart.

Over the years I have found that the criteria with which these two figures are chosen are substantially 3:

– The cheapest, because the important thing is to have the photos or videos. If you want to save costs, it is highly recommended to use the services of a local photographer. Suppose you live in Sussex, using the services of a Sussex wedding photographer such as Schmittat Photography is recommended.

– The most famous, because if he is so well known it surely means that he is very good and I want the best for my wedding.

– What managed to get me really excited.

Needless to say, in my opinion, the third is the only truly valid criterion, because this is what photographs and videos must be for, to make you relive the emotions of that day every time you look at them, even in 20 years!

How to recognize a professional?

It must be said that in the digital age, anyone who buys a good camera thinks they are a great photographer, according to LifeHack. This is not the case. Above all, it is not easy to be a good wedding photographer, because in marriage more than in any other event you have to be perfect in timing, and therefore you must know well, and sensitive in capturing the emotions that will reign supreme that day.

How can you be sure that you are looking at the photos of a professional and not an amateur, perhaps a gifted one? And how do you know if his photographs or videos of him are suitable for what you expect and want?

First of all, during your meeting, try to understand from how he speaks if there is really experience, if he tells anecdotes that have occurred at other marriages. Ask questions and see if he answers fully and inspires confidence. But surely what will clear up any doubts are his works.

Ask to see different albums or different videos that tell the story of entire weddings, from start to finish. And try to capture in these images if there are recurring elements, try to recognize his style. Does it take a lot of close-ups? Does he hardly do it at all? Immortalize just the bride and groom or even friends? Do you understand the details of the set-ups? How are the colors, romantic, bright, is there a lot of black and white? Are people’s emotions perceived?

Reportage or pose?

There is a fundamental distinction between the styles that photographers and, in a certain sense, also videomakers can have. And it is the one between pose and reportage. As always happens, each has its pros and cons. Understanding the difference between these two styles can certainly help you in identifying the one that suits you best because it is a distinction that is reflected not only on the final result, but also on the course of the day.

Last Updated: