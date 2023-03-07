Optimizing User-To-Application Performance Through DEM

Img Source – Invgate

The DEM (Digital experience monitoring) market will expand rapidly during the next several years. The requirement for DEM solutions stems from an increase in hybrid workforce and apps migrating to the cloud. A growing number of IT departments need help meeting company requirements toward app performance.

Many organizations still use legacy approaches to optimize their user-to-application performance; this will not work. Legacy tools cannot provide the visibility needed to enhance user experience. However, digital experience monitoring tools can resolve technological performance concerns and better match user-to-application interactions to meet business objectives, says Headspin.

The Role of a User-to-Application Experience

Your users should be able to access the same high-quality applications, whether at home, on the road, in a nearby retail store, or a branch office halfway around the world. However, most companies rely on a mix of business applications hosted in a data center, in a private or public cloud, or provided by Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendors. Users can access such programs using a variety of networks, including LANs, Wi-Fi, WANs, and the internet (ISPs).

An outstanding user-to-application experience is crucial for sustaining and boosting employee productivity and customer happiness regardless of users’ locations or how they connect to business applications.

End-to-end Visibility

IT departments find that APM, ITIM, and NPM don’t provide them with the end-to-end insight they need to effectively monitor and debug their users’ digital experience as digitalization and cloud adoption speed up. The lack of uniform visibility and control over users accessing applications directly from their endpoints significantly hampers an IT team’s capacity to help and address user complaints.

Legacy APM tools are invaluable in monitoring an app’s health and performance. The tools will often tell you how long it takes for an app to respond or if there is a bottleneck in the code that is slowing things down. While these tools help measure KPIs and assist DevOps and IT operations teams with troubleshooting, they do not give users insight into the application’s performance from beginning to end.

There may be a need for several ITIM and APM solutions in organizations that use a combination of cloud, on-premises, and hybrid app deployment models. It’s possible for IT teams to understand and troubleshoot user-to-application performance issues by piecing together data and metrics from various siloed tools, but doing so is challenging, time-consuming, and prone to error.

User Behaviour Simulation

IT departments can benefit significantly from a deeper understanding of how users perceive application performance with the help of synthetic transaction monitoring (STM), which mimics user actions. By doing STM tests regularly, IT departments may learn how their users in different geographies perceive system performance.

Geographically dispersed synthetic monitoring can alert you to problems like regional ISP outages before they affect your public-facing applications. Remote STM monitoring from branch offices, retail outlets, or end-user devices can inform IT teams of possible problems with internal and SaaS business applications before they impact availability or performance.

Although STM can help developers get insight into UX, they can only use it to identify some of the user experience issues. For the most part, IT departments will use data from network, infrastructure, performance testing, and device monitoring technologies to identify and fix issues. You can enhance or fix the end-user experience when you connect this data with information about the application’s performance and availability from the user’s perspective.

Monitoring From User Perspectives

Keeping an eye on how people use digital tools helps keep the workplace running smoothly. In addition, it speeds up the problem-solving process and allows the IT team to see things from the user’s perspective. Further, DEM makes it easier for IT departments to implement service-level agreements by streamlining the evaluation of third-party solutions.

As APM, ITIM, NPM, and STM have their limits, CISOs and their IT departments are increasingly looking to DEM solutions to verify that end-user experiences align with the company’s business objectives. DEM, or unified end-user experience monitoring, is a method for rapidly assessing how well an organization’s software and services meet its customers’ needs.

End-to-end visibility throughout the user experience, regardless of the user’s location or where developers host the application, is made possible by integrating the old siloed monitoring tools into a comprehensive DEM platform. With this information, IT departments can fix problems faster and improve the user’s digital experience before they notice anything wrong.

DEM’s Three Primary Benefits

Businesses that adopt a DEM strategy gain several competitive benefits:

Quick Troubleshooting: Whether an issue is with an endpoint device, a home network, a virtual private network (VPN), a remote office (RO), a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN – more details), or an application, DEM can correlate end-to-end performance measurements to pinpoint the source swiftly (source). As a result, you can solve problems more quickly.

Preemptive Issue Identification And Remediation: By establishing criteria and correlating performance telemetry and diagnostic output, DEM can detect performance degradation and fix possible user-to-application performance issues before they impact the business.

Improve User Experience: DEM can pinpoint problems and enhance the digital experiences of both customers and employees.

Improving Application Efficiency to Meet Corporate Objectives

Companies must now prioritize creating exceptional application user experience testing due to digital transformation and hybrid workforces. However, other factors can affect user-to-application performance. To manage and maintain a top-notch user experience, IT teams want early and precise signals of performance degradation before the occurrence of any difficulties.

Companies can benefit from proactive testing through mobile app performance testing done from the user’s perspective with the help of a DEM solution that meets essential standards. DEM provides IT teams with Ai-based testing insights into applications and the underlying network and cloud services on which they rely, allowing them to optimize user-application performance in favor of business goals.

