Captain Marvel 2 delayed, but Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau to join the cast

Disney’s Investors Day presentation was epic last night as the media giant dropped one major announcement after the other. Not everything was great news though as Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 has been delayed. Originally scheduled for release on 8 July 2022, but the Brie Larson-led sequel is now only arriving in theatres four months later on 11 November 2022. That’s luckily not too long of an extra wait. Especially since when Larson’s cosmically powered pilot-turned-superhero Carol Danvers does finally show up, she’ll be bringing along some friends.

During last year’s D23 Expo when it was announced, it was stated that the upcoming Ms. Marvel TV series could see the titular teenage superheroine jump from Disney+ to the big screen. That was officially confirmed now by Feige who revealed that the recently cast Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will indeed be sharing the screen with her idol namesake. Along with that, we also got a sneak peek at Ms. Marvel, delving more into what showrunner Bisha K. Ali calls “a new kind of superhero.”

The sizzle reel touches on the major impact Ms. Marvel had when she debuted in comics, making history as the first Pakistani-American character to headline an American superhero comic book. It also gives us a glimpse at the casting process and confirms some of the directors lined up for the show, including Bad Boys For Life’s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Of course, it’s not all about Ms. Marvel as I did say up top that Captain Marvel was bringing along “friends”. Plural. And the second addition is another Marvel-ous character in Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

Originally played by Akira Akbar in the 1990’s-set first Captain Marvel movie (she was the daughter of Carol Danvers’ best friend Maria, played by Lashana Lynch), Parris is set to play the now-grown-up version of the character in the upcoming WandaVision. With the insane level of secrecy wrapped around that show, we still know next to nothing about this adult iteration of the character.

What we do know though is that in the comics, Monica Rambeau doesn’t just grow up to be an immensely powerful superhero herself, but for a long time she actually went by the name of Captain Marvel as well. I doubt that will be the case here though. If she does actually get powered up during the events of Captain Marvel 2, she will probably go by her more recent identity of Photon.

The still-untitled Captain Marvel sequel will be directed by Candyman reboot helmer Nia DaCosta. We still don’t even have writers confirmed for the film yet, so this one still has a way to go before we can expect to hear more news.

