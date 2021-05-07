A spooky European village. Properly scary castle mania. Vampires. Werewolves! The only thing more frightening, is a glimpse at your empty bank account when it comes to deciding whether or not you can grab Resident Evil Village this month. Capcom’s successor to its long-running survival-horror franchise is finally out, and if you’ve read our review then you know the game is a winner on multiple levels.

It’s horror and action, suspense and mystery, tall lady memes balanced out by some of the most disturbing monsters you’ve ever wished you could unsee. Want to grab the game and look stylish? Good news! Thanks to the fab folks at Gamefinity, we’ve got not only a copy of Resident Evil Village to give away, but also some groovy extras:

An RE Village Mug

An RE village t-shirt

An RE Village med kit

An RE Village flash drive

Want it? Here’s how you get it. Simply enter your name in the entry form below, and next week Friday we’ll pick a winner. A quick bit of house-keeping to do before you shove your name in the box:

Entry is open to anyone with a valid South Africa address

Resident Evil Village will be supplied as a digital code to the winner

Code is European region, so check that your PlayStation can handle it

One unique e-mail per entry, trust us we do check this

Ain’t that easy? You’ve got a week to enter or bribe me, but if you don’t feel like waiting that long you can grab Resident Evil on a bunch of platforms right now from the cool people at Koodoo. Links for that, right below.

Good night, and good luck!

