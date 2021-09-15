PlayStation Showcase – A Recap of All the Announcements

Missed the recent PlayStation Showcase? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Here is everything announced during the showcase :

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

It seemed that a Knights of the Old Republic game had been in development for a long time. This remake is by Aspyr, known for bringing Star Wars games to modern consoles. Being built from the ground up and arriving as an exclusive PS5 console launch and making its way to PC.

Raganök has come to God of War

War has come to God of War Raganök. The game looks bigger, better and the combat seems insane. It will be capping off the Norse saga; the game will make its way to the PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

Snikt, Insomanic is working on a Wolverine Game

The biggest shock of the night saw the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine, developed by Insomniac Games. Although it may be early in development, it will have the same passion and drive as Insomniac’s other Marvel games.

Spider-Man gets ill with Venom

When we thought that Insomniac was done for the night, they revealed Spider-Man 2 was coming. With the introduction of Kraven the Hunter, and fan favourite Venom (Voiced by Tony Todd) as enemies for the Spider-Men. It’s swinging its way exclusively to the PS5 in 2023.

Uncharted is making its way to PS5 and PC!

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection combines Uncharted four, and Lost Legacy is being remastered for the PS5 and making its way to PC for the first time. Due early 2022 PS5. At the same time, the PC version handled by Iron Galaxy will release shortly after the PS5 version.

Deathloop gets shown again before release

Like the characters in Deathloop, we also can’t escape this loop of being shown this game every time. It is releasing on September 14.

Square Enix goes Next-Gen with Forspoken

Square Enix next game besides Final Fantasy is Forspoken. Developed by Luminous Productions, known for working on Final Fantasy XV, it looks like their next big RPG. It is making its way to the PS5 in Spring 2022.

Stylish Action in Project Eve

Marking the first console title for Korean developer Shift Up is Project Eve. A stylish visual combat game, it seems like a mash-up of Nier, DMC and Bayonetta. It could be a surprise hit in the future.

Fight the Unknown in GhostWire: Tokyo

It’s time to fight some demons in Tokyo. With crazy hand movements that make Naruto jealous. GhostWire: Tokyo looks both unique and bizarre at the same time. Let’s hope there’s a Japanese voice track. Coming to the PS5 in 2022.

Writing a New Page for Alan Wake on PlayStation

In 2010, Alan Wake arrived on Xbox consoles; now, we write a new page in Alan Wake’s book with it coming on the PS4 and PS5 for the first time with Alan Wake Remastered. Including all DLC, new frame rates, graphics and more. Alan Wake Remastered launches on October 5.

The Original Real Driving Simulator Gran Turismo 7 Returns

The original real driving simulator Gran Turismo 7 is arriving on March 4, 2022, for the PS5.

New Caledonia inspires New Indie Game Tchia

Tchia looks like a combination of Zelda and Wild. Oozing heart and cuteness, you’ll be able to take control of various animals and physical objects and explore the island. It’s arriving sometime on the PS5.

GTA V is the New Skyrim

It seems that we can never go to a showcase without GTA V making an appearance. It’s coming to the PS5 with a few enhancements next March 2022.

New Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer

We once again saw Guardians of the Galaxy make an appearance but is it enough to sell you on the game. Making it’s to the PS4 and PS5 on October 26, 2021.

Rainbow Six has you fighting an Alien Invasion

Get your team together to fight off an alien invasion. Rainbow Six Extraction arrives January 2022.

Bloodhunt Comes to the PS5

The battle royale Bloodhunt is coming to the PS5 sometime this year.

Borderlands does DnD again

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings DnD to the Borderlands universe again. They are launching its worldwide on March 25, 2022.

This was everything shown at PlayStation’s Showcase. So it was sort of a mini E3 for PlayStation.

What did you think of the event, and what game are you looking forward to the most?

Last Updated: