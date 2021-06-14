In the Batman Arkham series of games, the dark knight faced his greatest foes over the course of several dangerous nights that rocked the city to its very core.

In NetherRealm’s Injustice series of fighting games, the DC Universe had been split apart in a civil war between Batmand and Superman, shattering alliances and the very planet in the process.

In the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, America’s favourite black ops team will have to throw down with Earth’s greatest and most homicidal heroes.

And now, the next game in the grim library of DC Comics…is just too gosh-darn cute, dangit.

I don’t know if I’m the right target audience for DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, but I do know that I love games which are quirky and have a surprising amount of charm to them. Based on the the DC Super Hero Girls series created by Lauren Faust, this adaptation takes the gang of vigilante best friends and throws them into danger right from the very start.

Demolition bots on a mission of mayhem in Hobbs Bay, a sinister plot is underfoot, and it’s up to the heroes and villains to band together and save the day. You’ll be able to build a powerhouse team in DC Super Hero Girls, choosing from Supergirl, Batgirl, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Girl, and Star Sapphire as you bash the anarchic automatons to pieces.

Not only that, you’ll also have to guide the girls in their everyday life, grabbing some downtime and engaging with a fictional online platform called Supersta as you balance life with saving Metropolis from being turned into a glorified parking lot. As a kids game, there’s nothing inherently complex about any of the activities that you can take part in.

The core meat ‘n potatoes gameplay is basic to start off with, but it grows surprisingly meaty once new skills are collected. Wonder Girl can use her shield to gain more air for example, Batgirl gets a more explosive selection of Batarangs, and Supergirl can unleash a blast of heat vision. Combos are the order of the day once you’ve got enough power, and although the game won’t have you pulling off advanced cancel and parry moves like an S-Rank version of Devil May Cry played on Legendary Dark Knight difficulty mode, it still does an admirable job of providing fun fisticuffs.

On the social media side of the equation, helping out citizens, collecting all manner of stuff, and exploring Metropolis will result in a handful of clothing customisation options being unlocked, a fun diversion from the competent and manic melee action. The only real downside to the otherwise simple gameplay is a temperamental camera that can’t keep up with some of the more energetic gameplay, while the more basic texture designs of the game don’t exactly translate well to a 4K TV if you switch to it from handheld mode.

If you’re familiar with the cartoon–or your kids are at least–then the voice acting and style of DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power will feel charmingly authentic. The show’s overall style has always been light-hearted and fun, and having that in a 3D space after years of grim action feels like a welcome change of pace until the next phase of the DC gaming universe kicks off.

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power succeeds in not feeling like a simple cash-grab. Much like its source material, it has genuine heart, plenty of activities to take part in, and a cast of characters who are simply adorable. Some of its more social open-world gameplay may feel a touch slapdash, but its colourful and explosive action more than makes up for it by being a blast of addictive and easy-to-grasp fun.

