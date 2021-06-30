New on Netflix: July 2021

While there’s going to be a lot of great new content on Netflix this month, sadly it looks like South Africa isn’t going to get Gunpowder Milkshake on our home screens when the rest of the world sees it in mid-July. Considering we’re back in Level 4 and cinemas are closed again, I’m disappointed… but I suppose I can’t say I’m surprised.

That annoyance not withstanding, we’ve still got a lot to look forward to this month, including The Fear Street Trilogy, new seasons of The Movies That Made Us, Explained, and Glow Up, along with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Netflix Original Content

1 July 2021

Generation 56k – Netflix Original Series

Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?

Young Royals – Netflix Original Series

Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

Dynasty Warriors – Netflix Original Film

Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – Netflix Original Film

After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.

Audible – Netflix Original Documentaries

Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

2 July 2021

Mortel: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.

Big Timber – Netflix Original Series

A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.

The 8th Night – Netflix Original Film

With prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – Netflix Original Film

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

Haseen Dillruba – Netflix Original Film

Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

4 July 2021

We The People – Netflix Kids & Family

Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.

5 July 2021

You Are My Spring – Netflix Original Series

A hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods form a heartfelt bond when they become entangled in a perplexing local murder case.

6 July 2021

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 – Netflix Original Comedy Special

A second season of the six-episode sketch series from Tim Robinson.

7 July 2021

The War Next-door – Netflix Original Series

After winning a house in a raffle, the humble but loving López family moves to a posh neighborhood, where the snobby Espinozas give them a cold welcome.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor – Netflix Original Film

When a masked vigilante’s killing spree throws a city into chaos, a renegade detective and his rookie partner are the only ones who can stop it.

Cat People – Netflix Original Documentaries

Dogs may get credit for being humanity’s best friend, but to many people cats are just as much our loyal partners — even though if you asked cats they might not admit it! CAT PEOPLE explores our fascinating relationship with cats through the lens of some of the most remarkable and surprising “cat people” in the world, defying the negative stereotypes of what it means to be a cat person while revealing the fundamental truths of what it means to have deep bonds with these fiercely independent, mysterious creatures.

Dogs: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentaries

Our beloved best friends are back! Dogs returns to explore the powerful bond between humanity and dogs in four new intimate, heartwarming episodes. Whether it’s the story of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, or the handler of a legendary university mascot, Dogs shows us how these beautiful animals occupy the same place in all of our hearts — one reserved not just for pets, but for family.

8 July 2021

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness – Netflix Original Anime

Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

9 July 2021

Atypical: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Virgin River: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.

The Cook of Castamar – Netflix Original Series

In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

Biohackers: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life — and why she can’t remember any of them.

The Mire: ’97 – Netflix Original Series

The flood of the century unearths another body in Gronty forest and with it comes corruption, scams from the ’90s and long-hidden secrets from WWII.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Netflix Original Film

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

Last Summer – Netflix Original Film

During summer vacation in a beachside town, 16-year-old Deniz seeks the affection of his childhood crush and navigates a love triangle

How I Became a Superhero – Netflix Original Film

In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Lee Su-geun’s rise to Korean comedy stardom went hand in hand with his mastery over picking up social cues. Now, he’s ready to share his know-hows.

13 July 2021

Ridley Jones – Netflix Kids & Family

Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

14 July 2021

The Guide to the Perfect Family – Netflix Original Film

A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.

My Unorthodox Life – Netflix Original Series

Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.

A Classic Horror Story – Netflix Original Film

Travelers on a bus are ritualistically murdered one by one in a deliberately meta-horror story, complete with all the expected tension and gore.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – Netflix Original Documentaries

A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.

Heist – Netflix Original Documentaries

Millions in stolen cash. Missing luxury bourbon. Watch ordinary people almost get away with these extraordinary heists in this true crime series.

15 July 2021

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves… and questionable decisions.

A Perfect Fit – Netflix Original Film

When fashion blogger Saski walks into a Bali store looking for the perfect shoes for a big event, she inadvertently alters her destiny.

My Amanda – Netflix Original Film

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo – Netflix Original Documentaries

Brazilian rapper Emicida brings his progressive rhymes and eclectic beats to São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal as he performs hits from the album “AmarElo.

BEASTARS: Season 2 – Netflix Original Anime

Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal’s sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – Netflix Original Film

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town’s future.

Deep – Netflix Original Film

“Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control — and must find a way out before it’s too late.”

Johnny Test – Netflix Kids & Family

How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

The Water Man- Netflix Kids & Family

Desperate to save his ailing mother, 11-year-old Gunner runs away from home on a quest to find a mythic figure rumored to have the power to cheat death.

Explained: Season 3 – Netflix Original Documentaries

From monarchies to mea culpas, pooches to plastic surgery, explore a wide range of fascinating topics in this celebrity-narrated docuseries.

18 July 2021

The Rational Life – Netflix Original Series

A career-driven 30-something must contend with a cutthroat workplace, a love triangle and her nagging mom.

21 July & 28 July 2021

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil- Netflix Original Series

Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they’ll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.

21 July 2021

Sexy Beasts – Netflix Original Series

Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

Chernobyl 1986 – Netflix Original Film

After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – Netflix Kids & Family

Heroes from “Trollhunters,” “3Below” and “Wizards” join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.

22 July 2021

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop – Netflix Original Anime

After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.

23 July 2021

Sky Rojo: Season 2- Netflix Original Series

Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of “Sky Rojo,” from the creators of “Money Heist.”

Bankrolled – Netflix Original Film

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North – Netflix Original Film

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of “Kingdom.”

Blood Red Sky – Netflix Original Film

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

The Last Letter From Your Lover – Netflix Original Film

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentaries

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives.

A Second Chance: Rivals! – Netflix Kids & Family

In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix Original Anime

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

27 July 2021

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 – Netflix Original Series

In the show’s final season, a recently paroled Piper tries to get back on her feet while life in Litchfield, as corrupt as ever, goes on without her.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

When Lenny’s health takes a turn for the worse, the guys put their differences aside to raise money for his treatment. But new threats loom.

Mighty Express: Season 4 – Netflix Kids & Family

The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

28 July 2021

The Snitch Cartel: Origins – Netflix Original Series

In Cali during the ’70s and ’80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia’s drug industry.

Tattoo Redo – Netflix Original Series

Can skilled tattoo artists right wrongs by transforming their clients’ disastrous tattoos into walking works of art?

Bartkowiak – Netflix Original Film

After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident.

29 July 2021

Resort to Love – Netflix Original Film

To escape recent heartbreak, an aspiring singer takes a gig at a tropical resort that seems like paradise… until two unexpected guests arrive.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom – Netflix Original Anime

The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters.

30 July 2021

Glow Up: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean – Netflix Original Documentaries

Combining interviews and unseen footage shot by D.A Pennebaker (“Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back”), this doc explores the rise and fall of an automotive icon.

Outer Banks: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.

The Last Mercenary – Netflix Original Film

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

Centaurworld – Netflix Kids & Family

On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless war horse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

COMING SOON

Feels Like Ishq – Netflix Original Series

Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places.

