Win an Epic Blizzard 30th Anniversary celebration collection pack!

BlizzCon may have been a bust in 2020, but one of the oldest names in video games is back with a vengeance in 2021! With convention center doors still closed, the annual pilgrimage to Anaheim is off the table, but Blizzard is instead bringing BlizzCon online this year in the form of…well, BlizzConOnline. The show kicks off on February 19 and wraps up the following day, and will include plenty of panels, cosplay, and reveals.

Like other Blizzard events, there’ll also be a digital bonus, one that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the company that began life as Silicon Synapse under founders Mike Morhaime, Frank Pearce, and Allen Adham. Blizzard will release Celebration Collections of in-game gear in the Blizzard Shop, that includes the following neat goodies:

The Essentials Pack

Moon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of Warcraft

Tracer’s OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm

30th Anniversary Overwatch player icon and spray (coming soon)* plus 5 Loot Boxes

A set of StarCraft® II and StarCraft: Remastered portraits commemorating three decades of Blizzard (coming soon)

10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire™ card packs for Hearthstone

A pet and portrait for Diablo III (coming soon)

The Heroic Pack

Everything in the Essentials Pack, plus:

Snowstorm mount for World of Warcraft

Raynhardt (legendary) in Overwatch (coming soon)

Random Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Legendary card in Hearthstone

Diablo III wings (coming soon)

The Epic Pack

Everything in the Heroic Pack, plus:

30 days of World of Warcraft game time

5 Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs in Hearthstone

3 Golden Loot Boxes for Overwatch

Diablo III Helm Transmog Items (coming soon)

Sound neat? Want one? Then good news! Thanks to the fab folks at Blizzard, we’ve got a key for one Epic Pack to give away. Entry is simple, and open to everyone since we’re living in a digital world. The only rule here is that it’s one entry per unique email, so no trying your luck by spamming the entry box. That goes double for you, Gavin.

We’ll draw a winner next week, so good luck, and don’t forget to tune into BlizzConOnline this month!

