Disney’s Jungle Cruise Review

If you love adventure movies with the same fantasy feel as the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, then I have the perfect film for you and your whole family to enjoy.

Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay written by Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Michael Green, is an absolute must watch.

Plans for the movie started back in 2004 following the success of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, but lay dormant until 2011. Tom Hanks or Tim Allen were first eyed to star in it, but that version fell through.

Disney then smelt what The Rock was cooking, and Dwayne Johnson was cast in 2015, with Blunt following in 2016 to get the project going again. Filming began in 2018.

Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), wanting to make her mark in the scientific world mostly ruled by men in 1916, steals an arrow head with the help of her brother, MacGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) from under the nose of a deranged German aristocrat, Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons). They then travel to Brazil and reluctantly enlist the help of Captain Skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), who basically scams people with an Amazon Jungle Cruise, much like the actual Disney theme park attraction, while treating them to his bad (but funny) puns. All manner of action and mayhem ensue with Prince Joachim and cursed 16th century Spanish conquistadors, led by Aguirre (Edgar Ramirez), hot on their heels in their search of the Tree of Life.

That is the short version of the premise. Here is the trailer:

The movie is a lot of fun, and suited for the whole family. Especially if you like the fantasy styled movies that Disney prides itself on. The CGI is very well done, and the movie does its best to immerse you in the milieu that the movie is set in.

The normal wisecracks and hilarity you got from the Pirates franchise also apply, and is very palpable between Blunt and Johnson’s characters. Prince Joachim’s cool, calm and friendly demeanour, sometimes belies his deranged, violent behaviour which I found hilarious.

There is no difficult plot to unravel, really, except for a secret that Frank carries around with him. The movie is very straightforward, and loads of fun, which will definitely be enjoyed by younger viewers.

It also features an iconic song from Metallica, beautifully rearranged with an orchestra by and also performed by James Newton Howard. Give it a listen here:

I can really recommend this movie. I really enjoyed it, and so will your whole family.

