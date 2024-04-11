How to Protect Your iPad from Accidental Damage

If you’re like most people, you’ve probably taken measures to protect your smartphone, at least with a durable case and possibly phone insurance. Hopefully, you’ve got some kind of cybersecurity protection, too.

If you also own an iPad, it’s equally important to protect it because just like a smartphone, tablets are prone to damage and cybersecurity issues. They’re also expensive to replace.

Here are some of the best ways to protect your iPad from accidental damage.

1. Get an iPad case

First and foremost, get a case for your iPad. If you’ve ever dealt with a cracked screen, you know it’s not something you can easily replace on your own. People on YouTube make it look easy, but it’s time-consuming and you probably won’t want to experiment on your own device.

A durable iPad case from i-blason.com will give you peace of mind by protecting your tablet if you drop it or something falls on top of it. Even though it might be an unlikely situation, it’s not worth taking the risk. You never know when you’ll drop your iPad or have it knocked out of your hands by a small child or even a dog. You might hand it to someone else and they can drop it accidentally. A case is the easiest way to protect against these unexpected scenarios.

2. Use Apple’s built-in security options

When it comes to cybersecurity, tablets need to be protected just as much as any other device. Anytime you access the internet from a tablet, there’s a chance you might be subject to some kind of security incident, whether it’s a phishing scheme, a keystroke logger, or someone accessing your device over an unsecured Wi-Fi network.

There’s also a possibility that someone might get ahold of your iPad and try to access your data and cloud accounts without permission. This can lead to stolen data and unauthorized purchases. Thankfully, Apple provides some built-in security protection with every iPad (read about it here).

· A security password. Be sure to set your iPad’s password so that nobody can access your device without your permission.





· Activate Touch ID or Face ID. With either of these features enabled, you can prevent anyone else from making purchases through apps connected to your cloud accounts, like iTunes.



· Activate “Find My iPad”. This feature will help you locate your iPad if it gets lost or stolen. You can also use this to prevent anyone from using your iPad if it’s been lost.



· Prevent USB access when locked. Sometimes people can use USB devices to hack an iPad that’s been locked, so make sure you go to the Control Center and disable USB access when your iPad is locked.

This should give you a good head start in securing your iPad. As always, make sure you don’t download any files from emails you aren’t expecting, and never share your login information or password with people you don’t want to have access to your device.

3. Use a VPN while on public Wi-Fi

Another important aspect of cybersecurity is using a VPN while you’re on a public Wi-Fi network, says Kaspersky. If you’re on an unprotected network at a café, for example, there are two main ways you can become compromised.

The first is if you happen to log onto a fake Wi-Fi network, thinking it’s been provided by the business. Hackers sometimes set up fake networks in order to trick people into logging on so they can hijack their browser sessions and gain access to login details.

The second possible compromise can happen when you’re on the business’ network, but someone else has gained access and is monitoring the traffic. In either case, using a VPN is the only way to protect yourself because it will encrypt all your traffic and make it unreadable to others.

4. Be careful with your iPad

Most of the time, you’re probably really careful with your devices. However, when you’re in a hurry or trying to do several things at once, you might get a little distracted and end up placing it on the edge of the counter, where it can be knocked down.

Be intentional at all times with your tablet. You can’t prevent all accidents, but you can avoid most of them with a little extra conscious care.

iPads are easy to protect

Protecting your iPad isn’t rocket science. Sometimes all it takes is a quality case to protect it from damage. Cases are affordable and will save you from having to pay for expensive repairs.

