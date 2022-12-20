What Does a VPN Hide in 2023?

Always feel like somebody’s watching you, and you have no privacy online? Well, your Internet Service Provider (ISP), the government, snoopers, and various third parties can easily track your every step on the world wide web.

Thankfully, you can regain security and privacy with a Virtual Private Network (VPN). However, how does it work? And what does a VPN actually hide? Read below and find out!

What is a VPN, and things it can hide

A VPN is basically a tool that boosts your online privacy and safety. It creates a secure connection to another network over the internet and encrypts important information. Thus, in the process, a reliable VPN protects you from potential confidentiality breaches and security calamities.

Not to mention, it covers up your digital footprint and other essential things. So, let’s take a look at the things that a VPN hides.

1. IP address

Each device connected to a network has a unique IP address (more info here). Think of it as a digital world’s equivalent house address. Thus, it can reveal loads of important information if not concealed. For example, hackers and snoopers can find your geographical location, web activities, and even your personal data, like a phone number or name.

Luckily, a VPN can hide your actual IP address by swapping it with another one. That way, not only will you prevent malicious actors from getting your personal data, you may also gain access to more content online, if you get another country’s IP address.

2. Actual whereabouts

While your IP discloses your location, it’s not the most accurate info. Therefore, most apps and websites will track your GPS location, especially on mobile devices. If this information ends up in the wrong hands, it might lead to massive privacy violations.

But if you use a VPN and turn off your GPS tracking, no one will be able to locate you. So, you won’t have to worry about your safety and privacy as much. Moreover, by spoofing your whereabouts, you can get more shows and movies on streaming platforms by hopping through regions.

3. Personal data

Cyberthieves are constantly on the lookout for vulnerabilities. If you’re not taking any precautions, they might steal your passwords, logins, and other sensitive information. That, of course, will lead to security breaches, financial losses, and even identity thefts.

A VPN is one of the most effective tools to prevent personal data loss. Secure tunneling protocol and AES-256 encryption ensure that your information is under an uncrackable cipher, says MakeUseOf. Thus, hackers and other parties with ill intentions will have a hard time stealing and taking advantage of your data.

4. Online activities

Whether you’re torrenting, gaming, streaming, or simply browsing, your ISP can see what you’re up to online. And if you’re using too much data, your internet service provider can throttle your bandwidth and slow you down.

But a VPN can mask your connection and hide your search history and browsing activities. For example, no one will know about your search terms, visited websites, or downloaded files. Plus, the ISP won’t be able to slow you down if they can see what you are doing on the web.

5. Camouflage your VPN usage

If you live in a highly restricted country, such as Iran, China, or Russia, you’ll know that VPN usage is prohibited. Suppose you use a flimsy virtual private network. In that case, chances are you’ll be discovered, which might lead to fines or even imprisonment.

Therefore, you’ll need a top-tier VPN that offers obfuscated servers. They make it seem like a regular internet connection, so you won’t raise any suspicions. Thus, you’ll be able to hide all of your sensitive information and browse the web freely.

Conclusion

All in all, a VPN will be your first line of defense in the digital world. A reliable service will definitely conceal your personal info, IP address, and your geolocation. Moreover, your ISP and snoopers won’t see your browsing and download history. Thus, you’ll be more secure and private while navigating the world wide web.

