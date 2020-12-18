And the winner of our Lego Star Wars set is…

It’s officially the last day here at Critical Hit for 2020, but we’re not ending off the year before making one of you lucky folks very happy. And a whole bunch of other people very angry because they’re not the first person. Hey, life is about balance!

So yes, we’ve tallied all the entries for our competition to win that incredible Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker set worth R3000… that is once I was finally able to stop playing with the set I built this week and fell in love with… and we have a winner! And thanks to the fickle gods at Random.org, that winner is…

Congratulations, Carl Van der Walt! You’re the lucky winner of this amazing Lego Star Wars set! We will be reaching out to you shortly via email for your contact details to pass them onto Disney for delivery of your prize. I hope you have as good a time putting it together as I did.

For the rest of you, 2021 will have a lot more competitions for you to enter as well, so need to cry now. Okay maybe cry just a little because this really is a fantastic prize!

Thanks again for the folks over at Disney for sponsoring us with this competition!

Last Updated: