Win a Lego Star Wars kit worth R3000

Due to Disney+ not having officially launched in South Africa yet, we can’t really watch the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special. However, we can make your holiday special with some Star Wars Lego though!

The folks over at Disney have given us an incredible Lego Star Wars kit worth R3000 to give away to one lucky person. I’m currently busy building the kit myself for review (more on that in a few days’ time), and I can tell you it’s quite something. Here are the full technical specs:

– Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars™ trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO® building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element. – The Empire vs. Rebel Alliance

This action-packed set includes 6 LEGO minifigures – Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT Drivers and 2 Snowtroopers. They all have weapons, including Luke’s Lightsaber and the Snowtroopers’ tripod gun, to inspire Star Wars role-play missions. A wonderful gift idea for any LEGO Star Wars collector, it’s great for solo or group play. – This fun, creative building toy for kids includes 6 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT Drivers and 2 Snowtroopers, all with weapons to role-play the Empire vs. Rebel Alliance battles. – The AT-AT has a cockpit for 3 LEGO® minifigures, foldout panels, spring-loaded shooters, a speeder bike, winch, bottom hatch so Luke can throw in the thermal detonator element, and more for realistic, creative play. – This 1,267-piece set makes a super birthday present, holiday gift or special treat for boys and girls aged 10+ who can look forward to a rewarding building challenge and hours of fun solo or social play. – The AT-AT vehicle measures over 13” (34cm) high, 14.5” (38cm) long and 5.5” (15cm) wide. Fans can also drive it in the LEGO® Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game.









And winning the awesome kit could not be easier. All you need to do is fill in your details in the form below and from the dropdown menu select the correct answer to the question below:

Which classic Star Wars movie features the Battle of Hoth which this kit is taken from?

It’s as simple as that. We’ll randomly draw a winner from the batch of correct answers at 12pm on Friday, 18 December and the winner will be notified via email. Please ensure you have a working email address and take note that the prize can only be shipped to an address within South Africa.

