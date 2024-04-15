7 Games That Are Good for Your Brain

Playing certain games can actually be good for your brain, offering both fun and beneficial ways to enhance memory, problem-solving skills, and even emotional well-being. From classic puzzles that have stood the test of time to modern digital challenges that excite and engage, here are seven games that are not only entertaining but are also designed to give your brain a healthy workout.

Cognitive function encompasses a wide range of mental abilities including memory, thinking, reasoning, problem-solving, decision-making, and the capacity to learn new information. It’s essentially the foundation upon which we process all inputs from our surroundings and subsequently make sense of the world. At the core of cognitive science is the understanding that our brain’s neural pathways strengthen and develop as we engage them through various activities. This neuroplasticity implies that our cognitive functions are not fixed but can improve and adapt over time with the right stimulation, such as engaging in challenging and novel tasks like brain-enhancing games.

Keeping your brain active is vital for maintaining and enhancing cognitive health across all stages of life. Like any other muscle in the body, the brain requires regular exercise to function at its best. An active brain is better equipped to manage everyday challenges, adapt to new situations, and recover from injuries or cognitive declines associated with aging. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities contributes to the growth of new neural connections and the maintenance of existing ones, which can ward off age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. Furthermore, a mentally active lifestyle leads to improved memory, sharper reasoning skills, and better problem-solving capabilities, enhancing overall life satisfaction and emotional resilience.

If you’re wondering what games you can play to help your brain, here are seven of the best.

1. Chess

Known as the game of kings, Chess challenges players in strategic thinking, foresight, and problem-solving. Each move requires players to anticipate their opponent’s strategy, developing critical cognitive skills like planning, spatial recognition, and decision-making.

Engaging regularly in chess has been shown to enhance memory and cognitive functioning, as players must remember the rules for different pieces and visualize the board multiple moves ahead. It’s also possible to play chess virtually on platforms such as MyRealGames if you can’t find someone to play with in person.

2. Sudoku

This number-placement puzzle demands logical reasoning and concentration. Players improve their problem-solving and critical thinking skills by identifying patterns and sequences in a grid. Regular Sudoku practice is known to help with quick thinking and can also have a calming, meditative effect on the brain, reducing stress.

3. Crosswords

A staple in many daily newspapers, crossword puzzles are an engaging way to expand vocabulary and improve language and memory skills. Players retrieve words from memory, often learning new terms and facts in the process, which keeps the brain active and promotes neural plasticity.

Crossword puzzles also enhance verbal fluency and cognitive flexibility, challenging the brain to switch between different types of clues and thinking modes. The satisfaction of solving a puzzle not only boosts mental agility but also contributes to emotional well-being by providing a sense of accomplishment.

4. Lumosity

A collection of science-based games designed specifically to target core cognitive abilities. Lumosity games are developed by neuroscientists to enhance memory, attention, flexibility, speed of processing, and problem-solving skills, says CBC. The games adapt to the user’s performance, providing a continuously challenging and personalized brain workout.

Lumosity’s platform leverages the latest research in neuroscience and cognitive psychology to create engaging exercises that stimulate various areas of the brain. By encouraging users to play a little each day, it effectively turns cognitive training into a habit, much like physical exercise for the body. Studies suggest that regular use can lead to marked improvements in cognitive skills, potentially enhancing performance in everyday tasks and contributing to greater overall brain health and longevity.

5. Scrabble

This classic word game encourages players to expand their vocabulary, improve spelling, and engage in strategic thinking. Finding the best possible word from a set of random letters forces players to use their memory and language skills extensively, offering a comprehensive mental exercise.

Scrabble goes beyond just word formation; it stimulates the brain’s associative memory, linking new words with known words, enhancing both short-term and long-term memory capabilities. It also fosters creative thinking as players have to strategize using not only their tiles but also the configuration of the board. Participation in this game can also boost concentration and focus, as players need to pay close attention to the details of the game for extended periods.

6. Bridge

A card game that requires partnership, problem-solving, and strategic planning. Playing Bridge involves working memory and reasoning, as one must remember the cards played and infer others’ cards. It fosters social interaction too, which is beneficial for mental health.

Beyond the emphasis on memory and deduction, Bridge also enhances cognitive flexibility – the mental ability to switch between thinking about two different concepts or to think about multiple concepts simultaneously. This skill can lead to improved problem-solving abilities and adaptability in everyday life. Furthermore, regular engagement in Bridge can delay cognitive decline, offering a fun and social way to keep the brain engaged and healthy into later life.

7. Portal series

This video game combines puzzle-solving with a gripping storyline. Players use a portal gun to solve spatial puzzles while navigating a complex environment, enhancing spatial awareness, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. The engaging narrative also improves cognitive engagement and emotional resilience.

The Portal series not only tests players’ ability to solve puzzles but also stimulates their creativity and outside-the-box thinking. By manipulating virtual spaces in unexpected ways, it encourages the development of advanced cognitive abilities, including spatial reasoning, strategic planning, and adaptability to new challenges. Furthermore, the immersive nature of the game, with its intriguing plot and interactive environment, supports increased cognitive engagement, making it an exemplary tool for neuroplasticity and mental agility.

Each of these games offers a unique way to sharpen your cognitive abilities while providing entertainment, making them a valuable addition to a healthy, active lifestyle.

Last Updated: