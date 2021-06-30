Dwyane Johnson teaming up with Amazon for a new Christmas Mystery movie

Dwayne Johnson has come a long way from his days of wrestling and smelling cooking, to become one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. And its that success that has led him to become one of the faces of many big movies and franchises including the Fast Saga, Jumanji and the upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise. And now Amazon is looking to take advantage of some of the star’s bankability by having him lead a new franchise, as The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Johnson is going to be teaming up with Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan for a new Christmas movie called RedOne.

Now, if you’re like me and not a fan of big Christmas movies, you probably rolled your eyes reading that sentence. According to the report though this new film is seen as more than just a generic Christmas movie that is filled with stockings full of joy, gross materialism, fat men in red suits and debauchery. Instead, RedOne is described as a globe-trotting, action-adventure comedy that imagines a “whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” And it’s that latter world Universe, that is perhaps most interesting as the report reveals that Amazon is hoping this move can form the start of a big Christmas themed franchise.

What exactly the story of this new franchise is about is not immediately clear. There is no specific mention of any Santa Clause type character, though the title of RedOne does certainly hint towards some Santa-themed idea. And so it will be interesting to see how the studio ties the idea of a globe-trotting action film into a Christmas movie, but there is no doubt that if they can do this right it can certainly rise above the otherwise myriad of generic Christmas films to become something people actually want to see. And with Dwayne Johnson as its main star, it could easily be a success too.

Amazon is hoping to begin filming their hopeful big Christmas movie in 2022 with a release date set for Christmas 2023.

