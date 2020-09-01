A modder converted a Nintendo Wii console to look like a GameBoy Color

When it comes to handheld gaming, it’s hard to beat Nintendo and their many great consoles. A legacy that is even better when you consider that their Switch console blends the best of both worlds a household gaming device and a mobile games platform all in one. Inspired by the Gameboy Colour, a modder has built their very own handheld Wii console.

GingerOfMods has shared the new Wii Boy Color, which isn’t just another Android device running an emulator, but is an actual Wii motherboard that is fitted inside of a 3D printed case. A 3.5-inch 480p IPS display from a car backup camera, a pair of standard 18650 Lithium-ion batteries, a USB stick for storing games, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fan keeps everything cool in this package.

The device may resembles a Gameboy Color in design, but it has a bigger screen and more input controls that are taken from an actual Wii controller and a Nintendo DS Lite. There is as some software trickery involved to allow everything to work, with the device able to run both Nintendo Wii and Gamecube games.

Here it is side by side with gramps. pic.twitter.com/a2ubH1KLo1 August 27, 2020

The WiiBoy Colour has a reported battery life of 2-3 hours, which is decent for a fan project like this. While it’s a personal project, I’m pretty sure Ginger Of Mods may be able to make one for you if you have some of cash to spare.

