Every video game out in May 2020 – Pod racing, bastard voiding and Furious driving

I’m not saying that May is the best month of the year, but considering that it happens to be a celebration of the birth of the raddest dude I know whenever I stare into a mirror, I think I can back that claim up. Plus plenty of my friends have birthdays in May, because they’re cool. So much cooler than people who have December birthdays.
What probably isn’t cool are this month’s gaming related offerings. What was scheduled to be a month of high profile releases has seen many a game slip towards another later date thanks to that viral guy. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some gems to look forward to though! The Wonderful 101 are back, Borderlands joins BioShock for a full circle release on Nintendo Switch and it’s time to live your life 402.336 meters at a time in an official Fast and/or Furious game. None of that American measuring here, thank you very much.
Here’s what you can look forward to in May:
May 5
- Someday You’ll Return (PC) – May 5
- John Wick Hex (PS4)
May 7
- Void Bastards (Switch, PS4)
May 12
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer (Switch, PS4)
May 13
- Super Mega Baseball 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
May 14
- Signs of the Sojourner (PC) – May 14
May 15
- Those Who Remain (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 15
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix (Switch) – May 15
May 19
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PC, PS4, Switch) – May 19
- Golf With Your Friends (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
May 21
- Biped (Switch)
- The Persistence (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Spirit Hunter: NG (Switch)
May 22
- Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 22
- Saints Row The Third Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Monstrum (PS4, Xbox One,Switch)
May 26
- Minecraft: Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen (PS4, PS Vita)
- Wildfire (PC)
May 27
- Ninjala (Switch)
- For the Warp Steam Early Access (PC)
May 28
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
May 29
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch)
- XCOM 2 Collection (Switch) – May 29
- Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch)
- BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
- Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Last Updated: April 30, 2020