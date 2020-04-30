Every video game out in May 2020 – Pod racing, bastard voiding and Furious driving

I’m not saying that May is the best month of the year, but considering that it happens to be a celebration of the birth of the raddest dude I know whenever I stare into a mirror, I think I can back that claim up. Plus plenty of my friends have birthdays in May, because they’re cool. So much cooler than people who have December birthdays.

What probably isn’t cool are this month’s gaming related offerings. What was scheduled to be a month of high profile releases has seen many a game slip towards another later date thanks to that viral guy. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some gems to look forward to though! The Wonderful 101 are back, Borderlands joins BioShock for a full circle release on Nintendo Switch and it’s time to live your life 402.336 meters at a time in an official Fast and/or Furious game. None of that American measuring here, thank you very much.

Here’s what you can look forward to in May:

May 5

Someday You’ll Return (PC) – May 5

John Wick Hex (PS4)

May 7

Void Bastards (Switch, PS4)

May 12

Star Wars Episode I: Racer (Switch, PS4)

May 13

Super Mega Baseball 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

May 14

Signs of the Sojourner (PC) – May 14

May 15

Those Who Remain (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 15

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix (Switch) – May 15

May 19

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PC, PS4, Switch) – May 19

Golf With Your Friends (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

May 21

Biped (Switch)

The Persistence (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Spirit Hunter: NG (Switch)

May 22

Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 22

Saints Row The Third Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Monstrum (PS4, Xbox One,Switch)

May 26

Minecraft: Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen (PS4, PS Vita)

Wildfire (PC)

May 27

Ninjala (Switch)

For the Warp Steam Early Access (PC)

May 28

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

May 29

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch)

XCOM 2 Collection (Switch) – May 29

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch)

BioShock: The Collection (Switch)

Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Last Updated: