JJ Abrams teams up with Epic to create new mobile game SpyJinx

JJ Abrams is not just a highly prolific filmmaker and producer, but he is now turning his attention to video games with the creation of his Bad Robot Games that was formed back in 2018. The game studio was been particularly active with Epic Games when they debuted a trailer of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, directly within the world of Fortnite. Abrams nd his studio are now teaming up with Epic on a bigger scale, to create a new mobile game called Spyjinx.

Spyjinx is an espionage and secret agent-themed action-adventure game that will let you build your own hideout, level up your character, and compete in some form of online multiplayer to take on other players. There’s not a lot of other information that has been revealed about the game, although it is clear from the art style that it has been heavily inspired by the art of Fortnite and Epic probably brought over a lot of that artistic style into this game.

Set in a secret world of espionage, thrilling heists, and high-tech gadgets, Spyjinx is a unique mix of action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and head-to-head multiplayer. Your goal? Become the ultimate spy Mastermind

Epic has announced that they will be launching a Beta test of Spyjinx in Malaysia on iOS before taking it to Australia and then the world after that. It is not officially clear at this point as to what the monetisation model is, but the game will probably be free to play with some form of microtransactions thrown in, based on its initial premise. We will probably know details about all this closer to its release.

