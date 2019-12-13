Mortal Kombat 11 is getting krossplay on PS4 and Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 11 is a bloody and brilliant fighting game – which made its win in our own Game of the Year Awards a no brainer. If there’s one thing its missing though, it’s cross-platform play, which would allow for those on other platforms to slug it out against each across network divides.

NetherRealm has quietly snuck that in. They didn’t announce it formally, but instead snuck the announcement into the latest patch notes. It’s not live yet, but it’s coming soon, and will allow PS4 and Xbox One players to fight each other online in unranked, kasual play. In an FAQ, Warner Bros detailed how it’ll work once it’s live:

If a player has the Krossplay feature toggle on, they can play against others on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One in two ways: Whenever players matchmake in Online Kasual modes, the game will now look for the best match across prospective PlayStation 4 and Xbox players. Designated Krossplay Online Rooms will provide a central location for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to manually meet up and fight against other players on opposite platforms in Online Kasual game modes. Please note, friends on opposite platforms will need coordinate outside of the game ecosystem, then meet up in a specific Krossplay Online Room to play against each other.

That’s neat, but you may notice that PC and Switch are missing from that. Unfortunately, it’s possible that cross-play *ahem* krossplay might never make it to those platforms, as they’re not developed by NetherRealm, and instead outsourced to QLOC and Shiver Entertainment respectively. QLOC also handles the Stadia port. With those not getting patches and updates at the same time as the Xbox One and PS4 version, it means that it’s unlikely the feature will hit those platforms unless NetherRealm takes over.

Krossplay doesn’t, however, mean that there’s any cross-platform progression, so whatever unlocks you’ve done on one platform are stuck there.

