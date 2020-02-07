Ubisoft will release three next-gen supported games by the end of 2020 and not one of them will be Splinter Cell

Ubisoft is the AAA game studio in the industry today due to their entire business model being based on massive live service sandboxes. With more hits than misses in their arsenal, the company always has something cooking away in one of its many kitchens and after a bit of a quiet period in the latter half of 2019, they’ve got some big plans for 2020 and beyond.

In a conference call with investors and analysts today, Ubisoft confirmed that it’ll have three of its tentpole games out by the end of 2020: Watch Dogs Legion, another dip into Rainbow Six Quarantine and new IP Gods & Monsters. Those three games will be engineered to run on both current-gen and next-gen hardware, while Ubisoft’s other two mystery games will arrive by the end of the financial year which should be no later than March 31 2021.

What are those two games? Well if you’ve inflated yourself with maximum hope that one of them will be a new Splinter Cell then please allow me to be the massive pinprick (HI MOM!) that pops that hype. Kotaku’s Jason Schrier, whose reliable leaks once got the website infamously blackballed by Ubisoft, reckons that we’ll be seeing new Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed games by 2021.

Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (It’s AC and Far Cry.) https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

At least one of them isn’t surprising, as the current rumour mill has been circulating with news of a more Nordic Assassin’s Creed, one that is indeed ready to Ragnarok and roll. “We have evolved our organizational structure in recent months in order to strengthen our focus on high-potential titles, and we are very excited about the idea of releasing five new AAA games in 2020-21,” Ubiboss Yvet Guillemot said in the investor’s report via Games Radar.

Although the competitive environment is looking especially tough, production of these games is progressing well and each of them comes with great features that set them apart.

While Ghost Recon: Breakpoint may have been a mixed bag, Ubisoft is still doing just faaaaaaaine thanks to other 2019 releases such as The Division 2 and Just Dance. Although at this point, I’m holding out for the French publisher to finally wise up and allow IO Interactive to develop a new Splinter Cell entirely in the Hitman 2 engine.

