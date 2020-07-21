Facebook brings video sharing to its Messenger App

With video-calls the mainstay of many organisations and livelihoods at the moment, there is no surprise that a host of tech companies are focusing on improving their offerings in this space. We’ve seen the like of Zoom, Google Chat, Microsoft’s Teams and Slack get arguably most of the attention in this space, but now it appears that Facebook wants to throw their Messenger software into the ring as well.

To make this a reality, the company has announced some new features that it hopes will make this platform more appealing to people. The first is that the company is bringing its screen-sharing feature for Messenger onto mobile devices, allowing you to share your phone or tablet screen when calling a friend in one on one, group chat, or while taking part in even larger conversations via Messenger Rooms.

It’s a basic feature, but with screen sharing a de facto requirement for many companies and work platforms, it is a necessity if they want to gain market share in this area. The company has rolled out the new feature and is allowing people to share their screens or pictures from your camera roll, or your Instagram feed, or whatever you’d like) with up to eight people in group chats or up to 16 people in Messenger Rooms, though the company is planning to increase this number to 50 people in Rooms.

All of its aforementioned competitors have had this feature for a while now, so Facebook is coming a little late to the party here, though they have recently focused more on boosting WhatsApp’s performance as a simpler video chatting application for small groups. With the company launching its new business platform though, it’s clear that they are starting to take the commercial market more seriously and are finding ways of integrating their tools to enable more businesses to conduct their work entirely on Facebook.

I’m not a big fan of Messenger, but if you are heavily integrated into Facebook in your business, then this could be a welcome feature for you and a continuation of the trend where we are seeing more emphasis placed on video sharing technology.

