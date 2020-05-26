Motorola could be releasing a faster and beefier-specced Razr phone in September

Motorola had mixed success last year with their first take at a foldable phone, the incredibly expensive Razr. While the form factor of the phone was perhaps a more practical idea than the Galaxy Fold, which was just a little too big and unwieldy and full of design flaws, Motorola was still playing second fiddle to Samsung in the sales department.

Motorola is not giving up on the idea on the Razr phone just yet, as Lenovo’s South Africa’s general manager Thibault Dousson revealed in a podcast from Tech Reframed that a new phone may be coming up (first reported in CNET):

There’s a new iteration [of the Razr] coming up. There’s one in September I think, coming up.

It’s not clear if this was an accidental announcement on Dousson’s part or part of an official announcement strategy, but I guess it shouldn’t be a surprise that Motorola (who is owned by Lenovo) is wanting to make an updated version of the device. Whether it will still be able to hit a September release date with current production backlogs thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic though, is something that we will need to wait for an official announcement on.

The Razr 2 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, which is 5G-capable, along with a larger 2,845 mAh battery, up from the 2,510 mAh battery found in the 2019 phone, according to a report by XDA Developers citing a source. It’ll also feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 48-megapixel rear camera along with Android 10 support out of the box.

If that is all true, then the new Razr should be significantly faster than its predecessor, though until it fixes all the difficult folding screen issues that come with these phones then I doubt it will become as mainstream as Motorola would like it to be or as the original Razr phone used to be in the early 2000s.

