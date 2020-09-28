Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom is restarting the Beast Wars

You think Transformers, you think of robots in disguise as fancy sports cars, tanks, and military fighter jets. And that’s fine! For you G1 granddads out there, classic Transformers is the best Transformers and nothing else can touch it. You can also ggo back into your nursing home, because all the cool kids know that Beast Wars was the perfect blend of Cybertron’s civil war being continued on a version of Earth that was thankfully devoid of annoyingly fleshy and chatty human sidekicks.

What kind of a universe do we live in when people don’t want to acknowledge that a talking T-Rex transforming into a gun-toting Predacon leader who does weekly battle against the Maximals for reasons isn’t the best TV series in existence? Anyway, Beast Wars has been largely dormant since its time in the spotlight wrapped up, while Beast Machines was shunned for who knows why.

Toys on the beloved characters have trickled out at a steady pace over the years, but beyond an expensive Masterpiece debut from Takara Tomy, not much has been done with Beast Wars lately. That’s all changing and soon, as the next chapter in Hasbro’s War for Cybertron series of toys is finally bringing back several of your favourite Predacons and Maximals. And Rattrap.

Here’s a quick gallery on the new Kingdom line, that debuted during Hasbro Pulsecon 2020:











































I’m hoping that this is the first of several new takes on Beast Wars, because I need a Waspinator for my collection. The scale looks alright as well: Optimus Primal is a Voyager-Class figure, Megatron boasts a heftier design as a Leader-Class toy and Rattrap is one of the new Core-series figures, which looks to be on par with the size of Legends-class Transformers.

The Kingdom line will start rolling out later this year, and in addition to the prime characters shown off, G1 Galvatron, Huffer, and Inferno will also be joining the ongoing war for Cybertron.

Last Updated: