Best comic book covers of the week – 02 November 2020

The idea of Batman has always been too big for any one person to embody. While Bruce Wayne may be the first caped crusader, he won’t be the last, and by the time that DC’s Future State event kicks off, he’ll also be quite dead. In his place though is a new vigilante who has taken up the mantle of the bat…but who the heck is he? “To paraphrase John Ridley, there’s a 48% chance he’s a person of color,” DC’s Batman group editor Ben Abernathy said to Newsarama.

I can’t reveal who he is though. I’m excited for what I hope will be a genuine surprise for readers,” the editor continues. “By the end of this year, the new Batman will have already appeared out-of-costume somewhere in the Bat group of titles.

What we do know about the character is that there are two suspects who fit the bill: Luke and Timothy Fox, the sons of longtime Batman ally Luscious Fox. Luke Fox was even Batman’s hand-picked successor when the New 52 era began, and served time as the more tech-based Batwing in his own adventures. He’s an obvious choice, while Timothy Fox is a candidate that fits a more traditional style of Batman.

Having already dabbled in vigilantism, Timothy’s a longshot of a candidate, but never say never when it comes to comic books! To see who’s under the cowl, you’ll have to wait until next year for the Future State of DC Comics to debut.

