Best comic book covers of the week – 09 November 2020

The best thing about the entire Dark Knights saga so far has been the sheer number if interpretations of evil Batmen. We’ve seen a Batman who gave in to the dark arts of sorcery, a Batman who fused himself with the Flash to become the fastest vigilante with parental abandonment issues in the multiverse and of course, the Batman Who Laughs.
One Batman from the dark multiverse has been missing though. A bastich of the highest order, a fraggin’ scumball who’s happy to destroy civilisations and get paid for doing so. I am of course talking about a Lobo version of Batman, or in this case: The Batman Who Frags. This Batman will be popping up in the excellently over-the-top 90s homage that is titled Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1.
In this one-shot, Bruce Wayne injected himself with Czarnian DNA so that he could benefit from enhanced strength, a healing factor and being able to rock leather pants without having to worry about laughing at him. “Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it’s time for Uncle Lobo’s Infinite Hour!” read the DC’s description. “It’s your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!”
The one-shot is written by Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan and more, with art by Dale Eaglesham and a few other great visualisers of mayhem! Kyle Hotz and Rafael Grampa are on cover duty, one of which you can see below in the weekly wrap-up:
Comic book covers of the week credits
- Champions #2 by Toni Infante
- Iron Man #3 by Alex Ross
- Taskmaster #1 by Valerio Giangiordano
- The Amazing Spider-Man #52 by Patrick Gleason
- Wolverine #7 by Adam Kubert
- DIE!Namite #2 by Peach Momoko
- G.I. Joe #10 by Chris Evenhuis
- Sonic The Hedgehog #34 by Nathalie Fourdraine
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #111 by Jodie Nishijima
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Chosen Ones by Jenny Frison
- Dune: House Atreides #1
- Power Rangers #1 by Dan Mora, Cover B by Peach Momoko
- We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #3 by Simone Di Meo
- Dark Nights: Death Metal – Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1 by Kyle Hotz
- Detective Comics #1030 by Bilquis Evely
- Hawkman #29 by Sebastian Fiumara
- Punchline Special #1 by Frank Cho
- Superman #27 by Tony Daniel and Danny Miki
- The Flash #765 by In-Hyuk Lee
- Wonder Woman #766 by Joshua Middleton
- Getting It Together #2 by Ryan Ottley
- Kick-Ass Vs. Hit-Girl #1 by Matteo Scalera
- The Marked #9 by Brian Haberlin
- Bill & Ted Are Doomed #3 by Tyler Crook
- The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #2 by Becky Cloonan
- Blade Runner 2019 #5-8 pack by Syd Mead
- Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future by Alex De Campi
Last Updated: November 9, 2020