Best comic book covers of the week – 09 November 2020

The best thing about the entire Dark Knights saga so far has been the sheer number if interpretations of evil Batmen. We’ve seen a Batman who gave in to the dark arts of sorcery, a Batman who fused himself with the Flash to become the fastest vigilante with parental abandonment issues in the multiverse and of course, the Batman Who Laughs.

One Batman from the dark multiverse has been missing though. A bastich of the highest order, a fraggin’ scumball who’s happy to destroy civilisations and get paid for doing so. I am of course talking about a Lobo version of Batman, or in this case: The Batman Who Frags. This Batman will be popping up in the excellently over-the-top 90s homage that is titled Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1.

In this one-shot, Bruce Wayne injected himself with Czarnian DNA so that he could benefit from enhanced strength, a healing factor and being able to rock leather pants without having to worry about laughing at him. “Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it’s time for Uncle Lobo’s Infinite Hour!” read the DC’s description. “It’s your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!”

The one-shot is written by Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan and more, with art by Dale Eaglesham and a few other great visualisers of mayhem! Kyle Hotz and Rafael Grampa are on cover duty, one of which you can see below in the weekly wrap-up:

Comic book covers of the week credits

Champions #2 by Toni Infante

Iron Man #3 by Alex Ross

Taskmaster #1 by Valerio Giangiordano

The Amazing Spider-Man #52 by Patrick Gleason

Wolverine #7 by Adam Kubert

DIE!Namite #2 by Peach Momoko

G.I. Joe #10 by Chris Evenhuis

Sonic The Hedgehog #34 by Nathalie Fourdraine

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #111 by Jodie Nishijima

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Chosen Ones by Jenny Frison

Dune: House Atreides #1

Power Rangers #1 by Dan Mora, Cover B by Peach Momoko

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #3 by Simone Di Meo

Dark Nights: Death Metal – Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1 by Kyle Hotz

Detective Comics #1030 by Bilquis Evely

Hawkman #29 by Sebastian Fiumara

Punchline Special #1 by Frank Cho

Superman #27 by Tony Daniel and Danny Miki

The Flash #765 by In-Hyuk Lee

Wonder Woman #766 by Joshua Middleton

Getting It Together #2 by Ryan Ottley

Kick-Ass Vs. Hit-Girl #1 by Matteo Scalera

The Marked #9 by Brian Haberlin

Bill & Ted Are Doomed #3 by Tyler Crook

The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #2 by Becky Cloonan

Blade Runner 2019 #5-8 pack by Syd Mead

Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future by Alex De Campi

