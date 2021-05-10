Best comic book covers of the week – 10 May 2021

DC has its big yearly event, and Marvel seems to be teasing some sort of massive shake-up every day that ends with a “Y”, so it’s about time that Star Wars did something. Yes I know the Star Wars comic books are done by Marvel, which proves my entire point right. Ha! Anyway, Star Wars kicked off its War of the Bounty Hunters big slamma-jamma event last week, and if you’re planning to collect the entire brouhaha then I hope you’ve saved up all your pocket money because it’s going to be a 34-issue main event.
Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, War of the Bounty Hunters focuses on the infamous Boba Fett as he finds himself fending off a number of challengers who want to hijack his freshly-frozen Han Solo cargo and make a name for themselves. Everyone from Bossk, Dengar, 4-LOM, and IG-88 are gunning for the Mandalorian warrior, and the entire event will run over the course of six months. Here’s the entire reading order, if you feel like following along:
May 2021
- May 12: Star Wars #13
- May 19: Bounty Hunters #12
- May 26: Darth Vader #12
- May 26: Doctor Aphra #10
June 2021
- June 2: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 (of 5)
- June 9: Bounty Hunters #13
- June 16: Star Wars #14
- June 23: Darth Vader #13
- June 30: Doctor Aphra #11
July 2021
- July 7: Bounty Hunters #14
- July 14: War of the Bounty Hunters #2
- July 14: Doctor Aphra #12
- July 21: Jabba the Hutt #1 (one-shot)
- July 21: Darth Vader #14
- July 28: Star Wars #15
August 2021
- War of the Bounty Hunters #3 (of 5)
- Star Wars #16
- Darth Vader #15
- Doctor Aphra #13
- Bounty Hunters #15
- 4-Lom & Zuckuss #1 (one-shot)
September 2021
- War of the Bounty Hunters #4 (of 5)
- Star Wars #17
- Darth Vader #16
- Doctor Aphra #14
- Bounty Hunters #16
- Bossk #1 (one-shot)
October 2021
- War of the Bounty Hunters #5 (of 5)
- Star Wars #18
- Darth Vader #17
- Doctor Aphra #15
- Bounty Hunters #17
- IG-88 #1 (one-shot)
Sounds like a lot of reading! There’s already a few great covers to keep your eyes on, which will give this week’s assortment of fine art a run for its money.
Best comic book covers of the week credits
- Beta Ray Bill #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson
- Black Cat #6 by Pepe Larraz
- Fantastic Four #32 by Mark Brooks
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #14 by Rian Gonzales
- Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom #1 by David Baldeon
- Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow #2 by Natacha Bustos
- X-Corp #1 by David Aja
- Red Sonja: The Superpowers #5 by Sergio Davila
- Firefly: Blue Sun Rising Vol. 2 by Nimit Malavia
- Magic: The Gathering #2 by Kael Ngu
- Mighty Morphin’ #7 by Eleonora Carlini
- Seven Secrets #8 by Vincenzo Riccardi
- Batman: The Detective #2 by Andy Kubert
- Future State: Gotham #1 by Yasmine Putri, Cover B by James Stokoe
- Harley Quinn: Black, White And Red by Mikel Janin
- Rorschach #8 by Jorge Fornes
- The Joker #3 by Gary Frank
- Transformers: Escape #4 by Aline Baumgartner
- Geiger #2 by Mahmud Asrar
- Ice Cream Man #24 by Tiffany Turrill
- Karmen #3 by Guillem March
- Bandette Vol. 3: The House Of The Green Mask by Colleen Coover
- Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #6 by Lucas Troya
- Stake #3 by Francesca Fantini
- Knights of the Golden Sun #12 by Mauricio Villareal
Last Updated: May 10, 2021