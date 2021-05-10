Best comic book covers of the week – 10 May 2021

DC has its big yearly event, and Marvel seems to be teasing some sort of massive shake-up every day that ends with a “Y”, so it’s about time that Star Wars did something. Yes I know the Star Wars comic books are done by Marvel, which proves my entire point right. Ha! Anyway, Star Wars kicked off its War of the Bounty Hunters big slamma-jamma event last week, and if you’re planning to collect the entire brouhaha then I hope you’ve saved up all your pocket money because it’s going to be a 34-issue main event.

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, War of the Bounty Hunters focuses on the infamous Boba Fett as he finds himself fending off a number of challengers who want to hijack his freshly-frozen Han Solo cargo and make a name for themselves. Everyone from Bossk, Dengar, 4-LOM, and IG-88 are gunning for the Mandalorian warrior, and the entire event will run over the course of six months. Here’s the entire reading order, if you feel like following along:

May 2021

May 12: Star Wars #13

May 19: Bounty Hunters #12

May 26: Darth Vader #12

May 26: Doctor Aphra #10

June 2021

June 2: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 (of 5)

June 9: Bounty Hunters #13

June 16: Star Wars #14

June 23: Darth Vader #13

June 30: Doctor Aphra #11

July 2021

July 7: Bounty Hunters #14

July 14: War of the Bounty Hunters #2

July 14: Doctor Aphra #12

July 21: Jabba the Hutt #1 (one-shot)

July 21: Darth Vader #14

July 28: Star Wars #15

August 2021

War of the Bounty Hunters #3 (of 5)

Star Wars #16

Darth Vader #15

Doctor Aphra #13

Bounty Hunters #15

4-Lom & Zuckuss #1 (one-shot)

September 2021

War of the Bounty Hunters #4 (of 5)

Star Wars #17

Darth Vader #16

Doctor Aphra #14

Bounty Hunters #16

Bossk #1 (one-shot)

October 2021

War of the Bounty Hunters #5 (of 5)

Star Wars #18

Darth Vader #17

Doctor Aphra #15

Bounty Hunters #17

IG-88 #1 (one-shot)

Sounds like a lot of reading! There’s already a few great covers to keep your eyes on, which will give this week’s assortment of fine art a run for its money.

Best comic book covers of the week credits

Beta Ray Bill #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Black Cat #6 by Pepe Larraz

Fantastic Four #32 by Mark Brooks

Guardians Of The Galaxy #14 by Rian Gonzales

Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom #1 by David Baldeon

Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow #2 by Natacha Bustos

X-Corp #1 by David Aja

Red Sonja: The Superpowers #5 by Sergio Davila

Firefly: Blue Sun Rising Vol. 2 by Nimit Malavia

Magic: The Gathering #2 by Kael Ngu

Mighty Morphin’ #7 by Eleonora Carlini

Seven Secrets #8 by Vincenzo Riccardi

Batman: The Detective #2 by Andy Kubert

Future State: Gotham #1 by Yasmine Putri, Cover B by James Stokoe

Harley Quinn: Black, White And Red by Mikel Janin

Rorschach #8 by Jorge Fornes

The Joker #3 by Gary Frank

Transformers: Escape #4 by Aline Baumgartner

Geiger #2 by Mahmud Asrar

Ice Cream Man #24 by Tiffany Turrill

Karmen #3 by Guillem March

Bandette Vol. 3: The House Of The Green Mask by Colleen Coover

Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #6 by Lucas Troya

Stake #3 by Francesca Fantini

Knights of the Golden Sun #12 by Mauricio Villareal

